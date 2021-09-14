Ronaldo Marks UCL Return for Man United With Another Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's welcome-back celebration continued on Tuesday as the Manchester United star scored on one of his first touches against Young Boys in the first match of the Champions League group stage.

After scoring twice over the weekend against Newcastle in his second Manchester United debut, Ronaldo only waited 13 minutes to score his third goal in as many days. As Ronaldo waited to time his run along the Young Boys backline, Bruno Fernandes picked out his Portuguese compatriot with a sublime, outside-of-the-boot pass. Ronaldo collected the pass and calmly slotted his shot through the legs of Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos for the lead.

For the all-time leading Champions League goalscorer, it was Ronaldo's 135th career goal in the competition. It seals the longest gap in between Champions League goals for a player at a single club, as it has been more than 12 years since Ronaldo last scored in the competition for Manchester United (2008-09 Champions League semifinal second leg vs. Arsenal).

According to Opta, Young Boys is the 36th different team that Ronaldo has scored against in the Champions League, equaling Lionel Messi's record. The 36-year-old star also drew even with Iker Casillas's record for career UCL appearances with 177.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United at the end of August in a reported €15 million ($17.7 million, plus another $9.5 million in add-ons) move, 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid.

