September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cristiano Ronaldo Marks His Champions League Return for Man United With Another Goal

Author:

Cristiano Ronaldo's welcome-back celebration continued on Tuesday as the Manchester United star scored on one of his first touches against Young Boys in the first match of the Champions League group stage. 

After scoring twice over the weekend against Newcastle in his second Manchester United debut, Ronaldo only waited 13 minutes to score his third goal in as many days. As Ronaldo waited to time his run along the Young Boys backline, Bruno Fernandes picked out his Portuguese compatriot with a sublime, outside-of-the-boot pass. Ronaldo collected the pass and calmly slotted his shot through the legs of Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos for the lead. 

For the all-time leading Champions League goalscorer, it was Ronaldo's 135th career goal in the competition. It seals the longest gap in between Champions League goals for a player at a single club, as it has been more than 12 years since Ronaldo last scored in the competition for Manchester United (2008-09 Champions League semifinal second leg vs. Arsenal).

SI Recommends

According to Opta, Young Boys is the 36th different team that Ronaldo has scored against in the Champions League, equaling Lionel Messi's record. The 36-year-old star also drew even with Iker Casillas's record for career UCL appearances with 177. 

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United at the end of August in a reported €15 million ($17.7 million, plus another $9.5 million in add-ons) move, 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Young Boys.
Soccer

Ronaldo Marks UCL Return for Man United With Another Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo followed up his two-goal performance in his second Manchester United debut with another goal in his return to the Champions League stage.

Ryan Braun
MLB

Former NL MVP Ryan Bruan Retires From MLB

Braun was one of MLB's best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season.

Nneka Ogwumike playing for Team USA
WNBA

Q&A: Nneka Ogwumike Isn't Letting Setbacks Slow Her Down

Although she missed out on the Tokyo Olympics, the L.A. Sparks forward has accomplished quite a bit in 2021.

Paul Rabil_2
Play
lacrosse

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After 14-Year Career

Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a three-time MLL Most Valuable Player and a two-time MLL champion.

Big E celebrates with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after winning WWE championship
Play
Wrestling

After 12 Years, Big E Finally Wins the WWE Championship

In a moment more than a decade in the making, Big E cashed in on Bobby Lashley and hoisted the title above his head.

T-Mobile Park during the national anthem.
MLB

Report: Seattle Will Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The last time the Mariners hosted the MLB All-Star game was in 2001 — which is also the same year they last made the playoffs.

Tennessee's Parys Haralson at the end of the fifth overtime against Alabama in 2003.
NFL

Former 49ers, Vols LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

Linebacker Parys Haralson recorded 380 tackles and 28 sacks in 118 games in his NFL career from 2006 to '14 with the 49ers and Saints.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Six Soon-to-Be Free Agents Who Could Use a Strong Finish

The best pitcher of his generation and two curse-breaking former teammates have a lot to gain in the coming weeks.