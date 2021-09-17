September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carli Lloyd Notches Five Goals, Ties UWSNT Single-Game Scoring Record

Author:

Carli Loyd is putting on a show in her farewell tour. The United States forward tied the women's national team single-game scoring record with five goals against Paraguay on Thursday evening. 

Her fifth goal came in the 61st minute of the match. In the first half of the match, Lloyd notched a hat trick and her fourth goal in 38 minutes of action. Lloyd's hat trick in the match broke a tie with U.S. soccer legend Mia Hamm for the most by any player in U.S. women's national team history. Lloyd also recorded her first career four-goal game in her 313th international match. She has 133 career goals, the third-most for the U.S. all-time.

On Aug. 16, Lloyd, 39, announced that she would retire from international play after the UWSNT fall friendlies and from club matches at the end of the NWSL season. 

Following Thursday's match, the U.S. will play Paraguay again on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Currently, the Americans lead Paraguay 6-0 at halftime.

SI Recommends

Lloyd, who shed light on the possibility of her retirement during the Tokyo Olympics, will play in two more friendlies in October before ending her 12-year career. Lloyd's 312 international caps put her second all-time in the U.S. and in the world behind Kristine Lilly (354). 

She is also one of four international soccer players to play 300 or more times for the United States. 

The U.S. leads Paraguay 8-0 in the 73rd minute.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Carli-Lloyd-USWNT-Podcast-Arms-Up
Soccer

USWNT's Carli Lloyd Notches First Five Goal Match

The two-time Women's World Cup winner notched four goals, including her ninth hat trick in 38 minutes of action.

Tom Brady throws a pass against the Cowboys in the 2021 season opener
NFL

Tom Brady Believes He Can Play Until 50

The seven-time Super Bowl winner doesn't find it so difficult to play until he is 50.

Shohei Ohtani's hat is inspected by an umpire
MLB

Ohtani Dealing With Arm Soreness, May Miss Rest of Season

The Angels star pitcher and designated hitter is dealing with a sore arm and could sideline him from pitching for the rest of the year.

Penn State's white out in 2019
Play
College Football

Week 3 Brings Rare Campus Clash Between Big Ten, SEC

When Penn State hosts Auburn on Saturday, it will be a far-too-uncommon sight for college football fans. But why?

Sep 4, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; The Purdue Big Bass Drum is pulled onto the field before the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Oregon State Beavers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame Won't Allow Iconic Purdue Drum on Field

The Boilermakers’ 100-year-old bass drum, dubbed the World’s Largest Drum, will miss its first performance since 1979.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown
Play
Podcasts

Re-Drafting the 2016 NBA Draft

Answering hostile fan mail, a draft from the past and more

Cleveland Indians Emmanuel Clase
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

With only a few weeks remaining before the Wild Card, it's time to lock-in your best closer options for a strong finish

Closeup of wrestling announcer Jim Ross in his trademark cowboy hat
Wrestling

Jim Ross on the ‘Plane Ride from Hell’: ‘It Went Off the Rails’

The latest episode of Vice’s “Dark Side of the Ring” dives into the most infamous plane ride in WWE history.