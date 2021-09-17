USWNT's Carli Lloyd Notches First Five Goal Match

Carli Loyd is putting on a show in her farewell tour. The United States forward tied the women's national team single-game scoring record with five goals against Paraguay on Thursday evening.

Her fifth goal came in the 61st minute of the match. In the first half of the match, Lloyd notched a hat trick and her fourth goal in 38 minutes of action. Lloyd's hat trick in the match broke a tie with U.S. soccer legend Mia Hamm for the most by any player in U.S. women's national team history. Lloyd also recorded her first career four-goal game in her 313th international match. She has 133 career goals, the third-most for the U.S. all-time.

On Aug. 16, Lloyd, 39, announced that she would retire from international play after the UWSNT fall friendlies and from club matches at the end of the NWSL season.

Following Thursday's match, the U.S. will play Paraguay again on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. Currently, the Americans lead Paraguay 6-0 at halftime.

Lloyd, who shed light on the possibility of her retirement during the Tokyo Olympics, will play in two more friendlies in October before ending her 12-year career. Lloyd's 312 international caps put her second all-time in the U.S. and in the world behind Kristine Lilly (354).

She is also one of four international soccer players to play 300 or more times for the United States.

The U.S. leads Paraguay 8-0 in the 73rd minute.

