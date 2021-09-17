Concacaf Combines Olympic, U-20 WC Qualifying in Same Tournament

September 17, 2021
Concacaf Combines Olympic, U-20 World Cup Qualifying in Same Tournament

MIAMI (AP) — Concacaf took an unusual decision to eliminate its men’s Olympic qualifying tournament and will instead have under-20 teams determine its representatives at the Paris Games in 2024.

The governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean announced its change Thursday.

Olympics men’s soccer is for under-23 teams, with each nation at the tournament allowed three wild card players over the age limit.

The United States failed to qualify for the men’s Olympic tournament in 2012, 2016 and this year. Clubs do not have to release players to under-23 national teams, and several top Americans who were age eligible already were with the senior national team.

Concacaf said it will hold under-20 qualifying from Nov. 5-14 this year in the Dominican Republic for nations not in its top 16 of under-20 rankings. Four teams will advance to the Concacaf under-20 championship next summer. The semifinals will qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia in 2023 and the finalists will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

