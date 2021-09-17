Pelé's Daughter Says He's 'Recovering Well' Amid Reports of ICU Return

Pelé is "recovering well" after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his colon, his daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted on Instagram Friday as reports surfaced that he had been readmitted to the intensive care unit.

Just three days ago, the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was released from ICU and moved into his own room at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement. However, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday that he was readmitted to the ICU for acid reflux.

“He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!” Nascimento said. “The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age after an operation like this is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back.”

“Today he took two forwards!” she added, saying the photo had just been taken and did not give more details about his status aside from him being cold.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup champion, said in an Instagram message to fans on Tuesday after he was transferred that he was ready “to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving intensive care.

His surgery occurred on Sept. 4 after the tumor was discovered through routine exams at the end of August.

