Report: Messi Treated for Knee Problem

PSG star Lionel Messi is being treated for a knock to his knee that he sustained in the club's 2-1 win over Lyon, according to L’Équipe.

Messi was visibly unhappy with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino for subbing him off in the 76th minute, snubbing his handshake as he walked off the field. After rubbing his knee and working out his leg on the field, Messi signaled to the bench that he was fine to continue, but Pochettino opted not to take the risk given PSG's busy schedule.

"Everyone knows we have great players in the squad, but we have 35 players," Pochettino said in a post-match press conference. "But we must make decisions for the good of the team.

"Sometimes the players agree and sometimes they don't. We spoke about it and I asked him how he was, and he said he was fine."

Messi reportedly spent Monday's training session receiving treatment.PSG has a busy week ahead with a trip to Metz on Wednesday and a weekend match against Montpellier, before next Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Manchester City.

Messi is still seeking his first goal since joining PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer. Messi came closest in the 37th minute when his free kick from 30 yards out swerved across goal and hit the crossbar, much to the dismay of PSG fans watching the Argentine star make his home debut.

