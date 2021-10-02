October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USMNT Hopeful Joe Scally Scores First Bundesliga Goal for Mönchengladbach

Author:

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Joe Scally may not have been called up to the U.S. men's national team for next week's World Cup qualifiers, but the 18-year-old has plenty to celebrate this weekend after scoring his first Bundesliga goal. 

In the final minute of stoppage time against third-place Wolfsburg, Scally chased down a goal kick and headed the ball downfield. The right back, as if assisting on his own goal, chased down the header with breakaway speed, took two touches to corral the ball and then coolly tucked his shot away into the bottom left corner to seal the 3–1 victory. 

The goal is the first of Scally's professional career split between NYCFC and Mönchengladbach, who he joined at the end of the 2020 MLS season. Scally, who has often played at left back for Mönchengladbach, became the second-youngest signing in MLS history behind Freddy Adu when he signed a contract with NYCFC at 15 years (and 80 days) old in 2018. 

SI Recommends

Scally has yet to make his senior debut for the USMNT and was a surprise omission from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter's upcoming squad for World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica. 

"I was explaining to [Scally] the reasoning but also letting him know that he's really close. He’s a guy we’re excited about," Berhalter said on Thursday. "He’s been playing in the Bundesliga as a wingback, sometimes a fullback and doing a decent job. Most impressive is that at his age he’s been able to compete at that level. 

"I think he is gonna be a key contributor in the future. What we’re talking about right now is guys who have somewhat been through it before. If you look at fullbacks on the roster, these are guys that all know what Concacaf is about."

Scally's former USMNT U17 teammate Gianluca Busio, who was called up to the USMNT team, also scored his first league goal this weekend for Venezia against Cagliari in Serie A.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Scally celebrates a goal.
Soccer

USMNT Hopeful Joe Scally Scores First Bundesliga Goal

The U.S. international, 18, scored his first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 3–1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

rob-gronkowski-buccaneers
NFL

Report: Rob Gronkowski Ruled Out for Game vs Patriots

Tom Brady will be without one of his favorite weapons against the Patriots on Sunday.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on the sidelines
Soccer

Barcelona President: Koeman Will Keep Job As Coach

Barcelona president Joan Laporta doubled down on his support for coach Ronald Koeman following rumors of his dismissal in the wake of a second 3-0 loss in Champions League.

Clayton Kershaw walks off the field against the Brewers.
MLB

Kershaw Exits Game Early, October Hopes 'Not Looking Great'

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw left Friday's 8-6 win against the Brewers in the second inning with a recurrence of his left forearm injury.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.

Taulia Tagovailoa
College Football

No. 5 Iowa Collects Six Turnovers as Maryland Unravels

The Hawkeyes' defense made a statement Friday night in Iowa's 51–14 rout against the Terrapins.

nwsl commissioner lisa
Soccer

NWSL Commissioner Baird Resigns After Riley Allegations

Lisa Baird is out as league commissioner after the recent sexual coercion allegations against Paul Riley.

SI_StartSit_092921_TE
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski is en fuego and there's no slowing him down in a revenge game vs. New England.