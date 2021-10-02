USMNT Hopeful Joe Scally Scores First Bundesliga Goal

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Joe Scally may not have been called up to the U.S. men's national team for next week's World Cup qualifiers, but the 18-year-old has plenty to celebrate this weekend after scoring his first Bundesliga goal.

In the final minute of stoppage time against third-place Wolfsburg, Scally chased down a goal kick and headed the ball downfield. The right back, as if assisting on his own goal, chased down the header with breakaway speed, took two touches to corral the ball and then coolly tucked his shot away into the bottom left corner to seal the 3–1 victory.

The goal is the first of Scally's professional career split between NYCFC and Mönchengladbach, who he joined at the end of the 2020 MLS season. Scally, who has often played at left back for Mönchengladbach, became the second-youngest signing in MLS history behind Freddy Adu when he signed a contract with NYCFC at 15 years (and 80 days) old in 2018.

Scally has yet to make his senior debut for the USMNT and was a surprise omission from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter's upcoming squad for World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.

"I was explaining to [Scally] the reasoning but also letting him know that he's really close. He’s a guy we’re excited about," Berhalter said on Thursday. "He’s been playing in the Bundesliga as a wingback, sometimes a fullback and doing a decent job. Most impressive is that at his age he’s been able to compete at that level.

"I think he is gonna be a key contributor in the future. What we’re talking about right now is guys who have somewhat been through it before. If you look at fullbacks on the roster, these are guys that all know what Concacaf is about."

Scally's former USMNT U17 teammate Gianluca Busio, who was called up to the USMNT team, also scored his first league goal this weekend for Venezia against Cagliari in Serie A.

