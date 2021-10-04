Report: Injured Brooks Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifiers

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: John Brooks Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifiers

Author:

The U.S. men's national team was already forced into one roster change for its three upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, and a second appears to be in the offing.

Center back John Brooks will stay in Germany during the international break, according to Bild, with a back injury preventing him from joining the U.S. for games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica. (His club, Wolfsburg, also omitted Brooks from its list of players released for international duty, lending further credence to his U.S. absence.) With Tim Ream already withdrawing from camp and being replaced by Walker Zimmerman over the weekend, Brooks's injury will force manager Gregg Berhalter into another defensive change, should he elect to keep his roster size at 27 players

Zimmerman joins Miles Robinson, Chris Richards and Mark McKenzie among the center backs on the U.S. squad. On-loan Alavés center back Matt Miazga could be next in line to join, should the coach opt for a like-for-like roster swap. NYCFC's James Sands, who participated in last month's camp, is another potential candidate to join. Robinson was one of two U.S. field players to play all 270 minutes in the last window (Tyler Adams was the other), and figures to take on a role of greater significance in this window with Brooks unavailable for selection.

At his best, Brooks is an invaluable part of the U.S. squad, but he was far from it in last month's first set of qualifiers. After being held out of the opener in El Salvador, Brooks was the last man at fault for the two goals the U.S. conceded, one vs. Canada and one vs. Honduras. He was substituted for at halftime of the Honduras match, with the U.S. losing 1–0 at the time before it rallied for a 4–1 victory. 

SI Recommends

Brooks is the third key player to be held out of this camp with an injury, with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna also set to remain with their respective clubs after being hurt in the last World Cup qualifying window.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew Brees, Mark Sanchez and Aqib Talib
Play
Extra Mustard

Evaluating This Season’s New Football Broadcasters

How are Drew Brees, Greg Olsen, Mark Sanchez and others faring this season?

John-Brooks-USMNT-Injury
Soccer

Report: Injured Brooks Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifiers

John Brooks's back injury will keep him out for matches against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.

Georgia's Adam Anderson tackles an Arkansas player
College Football

What a 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like After Week 5

Our latest hypothetical illuminates the potential flaws of the current proposal for an expanded postseason.

Correa-Turner
MLB

MLB Roundtable: World Series Predictions

Can the Dodgers become the first team in two decades to win consecutive titles?

Julian-Araujo-LA-Galaxy-Mexico
Soccer

FIFA Clears Araujo to Change Allegiance From U.S. to Mexico

LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo, 20, will play internationally for Mexico after making one appearance with the senior USMNT.

Lamar Jackson is tackled by a Broncos defender
Extra Mustard

Report: Broncos ‘Livid’ With Ravens for Garbage Time Move

Padding your stats in garbage time to chase a record: fair or foul?

Kylian Mbappé asked to leave PSG this summer
Soccer

Mbappé Asked PSG to Leave Club in July

Kylian Mbappé confirmed that he attempted to secure a transfer from PSG, and he could sign a pre-contract elsewhere as soon as January.

X163725_TK1_00061
Sports Illustrated

Photos: The Hidden Gems of Sports

Sports Illustrated photographers traveled across the country to capture these local masterpieces.