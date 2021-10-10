LIVE: Rotated USMNT Continues World Cup Qualifying in Panama

It's no secret that the compressed World Cup qualifying format will require teams to put their depth to the test, and the U.S. men's national team is finding that out Sunday in Panama.

Manager Gregg Berhalter has made seven changes to the lineup that started in Thursday's 2–0 win over Jamaica, rotating his squad in a big way for the match at Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City.

Tyler Adams and Miles Robinson, the only two field players to play every minute of qualifying to date, are both on the bench to start, as is goal-scoring hero Ricardo Pepi, whose two goals in Austin, Texas, gave the U.S. the three points that vaulted the team to first place in the Concacaf Octagonal. Weston McKennie (muscle strain), Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen (both travel protocols due to being based in the U.K.) did not join the team in Panama, either, giving Berhalter a different deck of cards with which to play vs. Los Canaleros.

Instead, Gyasi Zardes gets the start at center forward, with Tim Weah operating on one of the wings. Kellyn Acosta and Sebastian Lletget team with returning starter Yunus Musah in the midfield, while left back George Bello, center back Mark McKenzie and right back Shaq Moore round out the changes.

Panama enters the match on the heels of a 1–0 loss in El Salvador, with the hosts stuck on five points and in fourth place in the Concacaf table. They've never beaten the U.S. in a World Cup qualifier, but a first on that front would tighten the top of the standings considerably.

The U.S.'s first chance of the match came off a corner kick in the fourth minute, with Acosta's service picking out captain and center back Walker Zimmerman in the center of the box. His header was tipped just over the bar, though, and Panama cleared the second wave of attack.

Panama caught the U.S. with numbers forward a couple of minutes later, with Acosta racing back to defend a run down the right hand side, and Moore stepping up in the box to cut out the cross and end the danger.

