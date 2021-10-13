LIVE: USMNT Seeks to Rebound in Qualifying vs. Costa Rica

For a second straight World Cup qualifying window, the U.S. men's national team faces a Central American opponent on the heels of a disappointing result, knowing that the tone going forward will be determined by what happens over the course of 90 minutes.

The U.S. hosts Costa Rica at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field on Wednesday fresh off a 1–0 defeat to Panama Sunday night. It was in the last window that the Americans followed a 1–1 home draw vs. Canada with a 4–1 triumph in Honduras, and they'll be seeking a similar response against Los Ticos.

Despite the poor showing in Panama City, the U.S. enters the night in second place in the Concacaf Octagonal table, but second through sixth are separated by just three points, so much can change quickly on the final night of this window. Costa Rica swept the U.S. in the 2018 qualifying cycle, so Gregg Berhalter's side will be out to halt the trend while picking up three valuable points on the road to Qatar.

Berhalter reverted to as close to a first-choice lineup as he could given who is in camp, although he did make a significant change in goal by starting Zack Steffen over Matt Turner, who had performed well in the previous five games. Weston McKennie recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out vs. Panama to join Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in the midfield, while Chris Richards stepped into central defense to pair with Miles Robinson.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates here).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

