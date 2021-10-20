Ronaldo Scores Another Late UCL Winner for Man United

October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ronaldo Scores Another Late Champions League Winner in Man United Comeback

Author:

On the Champions League stage, Cristiano Ronaldo is as sure a bet as they come. On Wednesday against Atalanta, the Portuguese star proved that point once again with his second consecutive Champions League match-winner in the final minutes to cap a 3–2 victory. 

With the match tied at 2-2 after a vigorous second-half comeback by Manchester United, Ronaldo seized the spotlight in the 81st minute with his towering header that captivated Old Trafford once again. 

Following a 4–2 loss to Leicester City at the weekend, Manchester United's struggles seemed to only continue with a 2–0 deficit at halftime against Atalanta. 

But Marcus Rashford's goal in the 53rd minute gave the club life, and Harry Maguire's equalizer off a corner in the 75th set the stage before Luke Shaw sent in the curling cross that found Ronaldo somehow unmarked in the middle of the box.

SI Recommends

In his 300th career appearance for the club, Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in seven games this season and his 137th career goal in Champions League, the most by a player in the competition's history. 

The prolific forward has made a habit of his late match-winners this year. In the club's second group stage game against Villarreal, the Red Devils overcame a 1–0 home deficit to score two second-half goals for the three points, thanks to Ronaldo's dramatic 95th-minute winner

The win puts Manchester United atop its Champions League group on six points despite the dramatic last-second loss to Young Boys in the opening group stage game. Moreover, it takes some pressure off United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who entered the game on the hot seat having won only two of the last seven.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for United.
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores Another Late UCL Winner for Man United

With his 81st-minute goal, Cristiano Ronaldo capped off Manchester United's comeback from down 2–0 against Atalanta in the Champions League.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Soccer

FIFA's Biennial WC Push Stops Short of Holding December Vote

Gianni Infantino instead announced FIFA would host a remote “global summit” on Dec. 20 to discuss the future of international soccer and “try to reach a consensus.”

Deshaun Watson walks off the field during a game against the Bears
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Discussing Watson Deal With Dolphins

Deshaun Watson could be dealt to Miami before NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 2, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

kyler-murray-cardinals-fadeaway-throw
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 7: Picks, Plays & Values

Your one-stop shop for daily fantasy football lineup help!

Emmanuel Ogbah
NFL

URI Probes Racist Instagram Post Aimed at Dolphins Player

Ogbah said in a since-deleted tweet that the post was uncalled for.

Oct 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) separates manger Alex Cora from home plate umpire Laz Diaz during the third inning of game four of the 2021 ALCS against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.
MLB

The Strike Zone Isn’t the Problem

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during their contract signing on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Crown Jewel’

This is easily the best card WWE has put together for a Saudi show.

aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Has A Lot To Say About "Woke PC Culture"

Aaron Rodgers bizarrely ties woke culture into reaction to 'I own you' taunt