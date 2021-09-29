Ronaldo Scores Last-Minute Winner for Man United in UCL

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Last-Minute Winner for Man United in Champions League

Author:

Time and time again, Cristiano Ronaldo has proved to be the difference maker for Manchester United—and he's only played five games so far this season. 

On Wednesday against Villarreal, Ronaldo played the hero once again with a 95th-minute match-winner that sent Old Trafford into a frenzy. Tied at 1-1 in stoppage time, Ronaldo headed a cross into the box only to see the ball played back to him at a tight angle. 

But the Portuguese star made no mistake to clinch the winner, finishing past Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli before ripping his shirt off in celebration as his teammates chased him to the corner flag.

It was already a historic night for Ronaldo, who passed former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas as the all-time Champions League appearances leader with 178. The forward also made his 900th career club appearance while scoring his 679th club goal.  

SI Recommends

Ronaldo has scored five goals in five games for United this season, failing to score in only one game (United's weekend loss to Aston Villa). But the goal against Villarreal, his 14th in 20 games against the Spanish side, earned United a crucial three points after it lost in stoppage time to Young Boys in its first Champions League group stage match. 

In what was a rematch of last year's Europa League final, in which Villarreal won in an extraordinary penalty-kick shootout that finished 11-10, the Yellow Submarine took the lead behind Paco Alcácer's 53rd-minute goal. But Alex Telles evened the score seven minutes later with a spectacular volley from 20 yards. 

Next up for United and Ronaldo is a weekend home match against Everton before the October international break. The Red Devils current sit tied on points with Young Boys in its Champions League group, one point behind group leader Atalanta. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates against Villarreal.
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores Last-Minute Winner for Man United in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 95th minute against Villarreal to give Manchester United a 2-1 win in the Champions League group stage.

Sep 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at American Family Field. M
MLB

Brewers' Williams Fractures Hand During NL Central Celebration

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year said he had too much to drink, got upset about something and punched a wall. He'll now need surgery on his pitching hand.

Chiesa-Juventus-Chelsea-UCL
Soccer

Juventus Begins to Rediscover Its Way

A 1–0 win over Chelsea in the UCL group stage does not cure everything, but it could serve as a foundational moment for a side that is a shell of its previous dominant self.

Michael Porter Jr. with the Nuggets
NBA

Michael Porter Jr. Not Comfortable With COVID-19 Vaccine

Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr. also said he's against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for NBA players.

Bill O'Brien with the Texans.
NFL

Report: O'Brien Joked He Wanted Texans to Fire Him

While with the Texans, Bill O'Brien had heard that Tom Brady and Robert Kraft at one point discussed him as a possible replacement for Josh McDaniels and eventually Bill Belichick.

Joe Burrow
Betting

Jaguars at Bengals Best Bets, Spread, Odds

Jacksonville and Cincinnati kick things off in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. Check out the betting breakdown for insight on what picks to make.

Justin Fields looks down at his arm between plays in a game against the Browns
NFL

Why Rookie Quarterbacks Should Consider Trade Demands

Three weeks isn’t long enough to permanently damage a young QB’s career. But there are consequences for a QB having too much patience with the team that drafted them.

Weston McKennie has been brought back into USMNT camp
Soccer

Berhalter Turns Page on McKennie Incident With U.S. Camp Recall

Weston McKennie was expelled from the U.S.'s last World Cup qualifying camp, but all parties are moving forward, beginning with his return for the upcoming matches.