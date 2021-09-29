Ronaldo Scores Last-Minute Winner for Man United in UCL

Time and time again, Cristiano Ronaldo has proved to be the difference maker for Manchester United—and he's only played five games so far this season.

On Wednesday against Villarreal, Ronaldo played the hero once again with a 95th-minute match-winner that sent Old Trafford into a frenzy. Tied at 1-1 in stoppage time, Ronaldo headed a cross into the box only to see the ball played back to him at a tight angle.

But the Portuguese star made no mistake to clinch the winner, finishing past Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli before ripping his shirt off in celebration as his teammates chased him to the corner flag.

It was already a historic night for Ronaldo, who passed former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas as the all-time Champions League appearances leader with 178. The forward also made his 900th career club appearance while scoring his 679th club goal.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in five games for United this season, failing to score in only one game (United's weekend loss to Aston Villa). But the goal against Villarreal, his 14th in 20 games against the Spanish side, earned United a crucial three points after it lost in stoppage time to Young Boys in its first Champions League group stage match.

In what was a rematch of last year's Europa League final, in which Villarreal won in an extraordinary penalty-kick shootout that finished 11-10, the Yellow Submarine took the lead behind Paco Alcácer's 53rd-minute goal. But Alex Telles evened the score seven minutes later with a spectacular volley from 20 yards.

Next up for United and Ronaldo is a weekend home match against Everton before the October international break. The Red Devils current sit tied on points with Young Boys in its Champions League group, one point behind group leader Atalanta.

