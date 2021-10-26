Carli Lloyd Honored for Last USWNT Match

On Tuesday night in Minnesota, Carli Lloyd is calling it a career.

The U.S. women's national team star is suiting up for the final time on the international stage as the U.S. hosts South Korea at Minnesota United's Allianz Field for the second of two friendlies between the sides. They played to a 0-0 draw on Oct. 21.

For the 39-year-old Lloyd, Tuesday's appearance marks her 316th cap, which is good for second-most in international soccer history, trailing only another U.S. great, Kristine Lilly (354). She enters with 134 career goals, which is third-most in U.S. history (behind Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm) and fourth-most all-time (Canada's Christine Sinclair is the record-holder with 188), and she also enters as the team's leading scorer (11) and assister (six) this year. True to her brand, she's the only U.S. player to feature in every one of the 21 games so far this year.

Lloyd, typically locked in with laser focus on the task at hand, said on Monday that she is bracing for an emotional occasion, one which she said would be attended by more than 20 friends and family members.

"I think emotions are going to flow, obviously," she said. "I've sort of been this player where I haven't let my mind go to feeling tired or feeling burned out or wanting to hang up my boots. And I'm at this stage, I'm at this point in my career. And I don't think any athlete ever thinks of the 'retirement' word until it's actually near. ... I've been 'Iced-out Carli' for so long. People have always seen that. People haven't always seen the different side of me. I'm going to savor it, savor every moment. I think it's going to be truly special.

"I'm going to soak it all in, that's for sure. No tunnel vision tomorrow night."

The tributes poured in from around the soccer universe, notably from U.S. greats like Hamm and Lilly.

U.S. Soccer spent the day sharing tribute videos as well, from everyone from teammates to family to the likes of Clint Dempsey and Tom Brady. Lloyd will continue to be honored prior to and after the match, after which the U.S. will officially turn the page.

Lloyd has already said that she'll be passing on her No. 10 shirt to Lindsey Horan, though she isn't done playing just yet. She still has a club title to chase with NJ/NY Gotham FC. The team is in the NWSL playoff hunt and will clinch a berth with a win in either of its final two games, both of which are against Racing Louisville FC.

