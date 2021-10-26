Carli Lloyd Honored for Last USWNT Match

October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Go inside the head of Carli Lloyd
Go inside the head of Carli Lloyd
Publish date:

Carli Lloyd Honored as She Plays Last USWNT Match

Author:

On Tuesday night in Minnesota, Carli Lloyd is calling it a career.

The U.S. women's national team star is suiting up for the final time on the international stage as the U.S. hosts South Korea at Minnesota United's Allianz Field for the second of two friendlies between the sides. They played to a 0-0 draw on Oct. 21.

For the 39-year-old Lloyd, Tuesday's appearance marks her 316th cap, which is good for second-most in international soccer history, trailing only another U.S. great, Kristine Lilly (354). She enters with 134 career goals, which is third-most in U.S. history (behind Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm) and fourth-most all-time (Canada's Christine Sinclair is the record-holder with 188), and she also enters as the team's leading scorer (11) and assister (six) this year. True to her brand, she's the only U.S. player to feature in every one of the 21 games so far this year.

Lloyd, typically locked in with laser focus on the task at hand, said on Monday that she is bracing for an emotional occasion, one which she said would be attended by more than 20 friends and family members. 

"I think emotions are going to flow, obviously," she said. "I've sort of been this player where I haven't let my mind go to feeling tired or feeling burned out or wanting to hang up my boots. And I'm at this stage, I'm at this point in my career. And I don't think any athlete ever thinks of the 'retirement' word until it's actually near. ... I've been 'Iced-out Carli' for so long. People have always seen that. People haven't always seen the different side of me. I'm going to savor it, savor every moment. I think it's going to be truly special.

SI Recommends

"I'm going to soak it all in, that's for sure. No tunnel vision tomorrow night."

The tributes poured in from around the soccer universe, notably from U.S. greats like Hamm and Lilly.

U.S. Soccer spent the day sharing tribute videos as well, from everyone from teammates to family to the likes of Clint Dempsey and Tom Brady. Lloyd will continue to be honored prior to and after the match, after which the U.S. will officially turn the page. 

Lloyd has already said that she'll be passing on her No. 10 shirt to Lindsey Horan, though she isn't done playing just yet. She still has a club title to chase with NJ/NY Gotham FC. The team is in the NWSL playoff hunt and will clinch a berth with a win in either of its final two games, both of which are against Racing Louisville FC.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Carli Lloyd scores five goals vs. Paraguay
Play
Soccer

Carli Lloyd Honored for Last USWNT Match

Lloyd, 39, is retiring after her 316th cap with the U.S. women's national team.

LeBron James during the Lakers media day.
NBA

'Squid Game' Creator Responds to LeBron's Criticism of Show

Earlier this month, LeBron James was heard criticizing 'Squid Game''s ending and the Netflix show's creator had some thoughts.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
NFL

Packers Place WR Allen Lazard on COVID-19 List

Another Packers receiver is joining Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list.

Kanter Kicks
NBA

Enes Kanter Calls Out Nike Over Forced Labor in China

Enes Kanter called on Nike co-founder Phil Knight to "visit these slave labor camps" in China.

Atlanta Braves
MLB

Braves, Astros Add Players to Rosters Ahead of World Series

Atlanta and Houston finalized their rosters before game 1 of the World Series.

cory-sandhagen
MMA

Cory Sandhagen Is Not Taking His Chance at a Title Run Lightly

Despite splitting his last four fights and coming off a loss, Sandhagen is just a win away from his first title run.

NFL logo
NFL

Former WFT Employees Deliver Letter to NFL Owners Meeting

In the letter, the former Washington Football Team employees request that the NFL stop protecting  misogynists and wealthy owners.

Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman
MLB

Everything You Need to Know Before the World Series