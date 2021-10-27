Barcelona Fires Koeman After Defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Less than three weeks after getting a public show of support from Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Ronald Koeman is out as manager of the club.

The final straw was Wednesday's 1–0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano, which followed a home loss to rival Real Madrid in El Clásico. It was after Sunday's defeat that fans impeded Koeman's car as he attempted to exit Camp Nou, expressing their frustration in personal, potentially dangerous ways. He

"We have every confidence in him, he's our coach, and he deserves some leeway as he believes in the team and hasn't been able to call on the entire squad yet," Laporta said on Oct. 8 on Catalan radio.

That leeway didn't extend very long. Barcelona did manage to defeat Dynamo Kiev to keep its hopes at securing a place in the Champions League knockout stage alive, but the club has three wins in its last 10 matches across all competitions and has fallen to ninth in La Liga, six points behind the four teams that are currently tied for first place.

Barcelona's struggles surely don't all come down to Koeman. With the club over $1 billion in debt, its ability to spend to retain and add top talent has been compromised. The club famously had to part ways with Lionel Messi over the summer, unable to pay its greatest star of all time and still stay within La Liga's salary cap restrictions. Messi went off to PSG, while Barcelona was barely able to register its free-transfer signings (Sergio Agüro, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia), doing so only after veteran players at the club accepted pay cuts.

The club also offloaded forward Antoine Griezmann, sending him back to Atlético Madird, and has instead turned toward a homegrown youth movement. Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi are among the teenage talents rising through the ranks, but they're being counted on to carry the load at an extraordinarily young age.

Former midfield star Xavi has long been a target of the club to become its manager, but he remains under contract with Al Sadd in Qatar. River Plate's Marcelo Gallardo and Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez have also previously been touted as candidates to take charge should Koeman be sent on his way.

