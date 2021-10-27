Barcelona Fires Koeman After Defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Skip to main content
October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ronald Koeman Fired After Barcelona's Defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Author:

Less than three weeks after getting a public show of support from Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Ronald Koeman is out as manager of the club.

The final straw was Wednesday's 1–0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano, which followed a home loss to rival Real Madrid in El Clásico. It was after Sunday's defeat that fans impeded Koeman's car as he attempted to exit Camp Nou, expressing their frustration in personal, potentially dangerous ways. He 

"We have every confidence in him, he's our coach, and he deserves some leeway as he believes in the team and hasn't been able to call on the entire squad yet," Laporta said on Oct. 8 on Catalan radio.

That leeway didn't extend very long. Barcelona did manage to defeat Dynamo Kiev to keep its hopes at securing a place in the Champions League knockout stage alive, but the club has three wins in its last 10 matches across all competitions and has fallen to ninth in La Liga, six points behind the four teams that are currently tied for first place.

SI Recommends

Barcelona's struggles surely don't all come down to Koeman. With the club over $1 billion in debt, its ability to spend to retain and add top talent has been compromised. The club famously had to part ways with Lionel Messi over the summer, unable to pay its greatest star of all time and still stay within La Liga's salary cap restrictions. Messi went off to PSG, while Barcelona was barely able to register its free-transfer signings (Sergio Agüro, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia), doing so only after veteran players at the club accepted pay cuts.

The club also offloaded forward Antoine Griezmann, sending him back to Atlético Madird, and has instead turned toward a homegrown youth movement. Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi are among the teenage talents rising through the ranks, but they're being counted on to carry the load at an extraordinarily young age.

Former midfield star Xavi has long been a target of the club to become its manager, but he remains under contract with Al Sadd in Qatar. River Plate's Marcelo Gallardo and Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez have also previously been touted as candidates to take charge should Koeman be sent on his way.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman
Soccer

Barcelona Fires Koeman After Defeat to Rayo Vallecano

The Barcelona manager was given a public backing less than three weeks ago, but a poor run of results accelerated his departure.

daniel-tanya-snyder-washington-football-team
Play
NFL

NFL Owners Say Tanya Snyder Gave ‘Tone-Deaf’ Remarks

As league owners met privately with Roger Goodell, the Washington Football Team co-CEO said neither she nor her husband, Dan Snyder, leaked any emails.

Borussia Monchengladbach beats Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal
Soccer

Gladbach Thrashes Bayern in DFB Pokal Stunner

Borussia Monchengladbach shocked Bayern Munich to the tune of a 5–0 rout in their second-round matchup.

West Ham ousts Man City from the League Cup
Soccer

Man City Crashes Out of League Cup After Four Straight Titles

Manchester City had won the last four League Cup titles and five of the last six before being eliminated.

Tyreek-Hill-Chiefs-Titans
Play
Fantasy

Not all Fantasy Points are Distributed Equally: Analysis of Top Scorers

Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill are close together in fantasy scoring, but they got there in different ways--and one method is preferable to the other.

Substitution-Rule-FIFA-IFAB
Soccer

Five Subs Per Match to Be Permitted on Permanent Basis

IFAB's advisory panel recommends giving teams the option of making five changes per game instead of three after initially instituting it on a temporary basis.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hit a single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning during game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Astros Have Advantage Despite Braves' Win

Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

'I Don’t Not Feel Wanted': Tua 'Confident' He's the Dolphins' QB

Despite trade rumors, Tagovailoa feels he will remain the Dolphins' quarterback.