It seems that not a day has gone by recently where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job is not in jeopardy, but one of the so-called potential replacements that Man United is reported to have lined up is not buying it.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers squashed all talk of him leaving the King Power Stadium for Old Trafford, speaking Thursday ahead of Leicester's match vs. Premier League-leading Chelsea. Rodgers' side entered the international break on the heels of a loss to Arsenal and a draw against Leeds United that saw the club fall to 12th in a league whose table is awfully congested after 11 games, but nevertheless, he has been touted as a candidate to replace Solskjaer, should Man United make the move.

The Red Devils missed out on the chance to hire Antonio Conte, who wound up at Tottenham, and Rodgers has found himself at the center of the conversation. He did what he could to take himself out of it, while stating his desire to remain at Leicester City, where he has won the FA Cup and Community Shield but finished short of the top four after late-season collapses in each of the last two years. He previously enjoyed success at Celtic, which dominated the domestic competitions under Rodgers' watch.

"Firstly, it's really disrespectful for you to ask the question when there is a manager in place at the club," Rodgers said. "Secondly, I can't really comment on it because it's not real. I'm proud to be here at Leicester City. It is frustrating for supporters and my players, but from a personal perspective, it is something that's in the modern game, but something I have no focus on whatsoever.

"I've got a huge respect for Khun Top [Leicester's owner] and the protection of his father's legacy. I feel I'm in the right place, at the right time, with the right people."

Rodgers signed a long-term contract with Leicester in 2019, one that was meant to keep him in charge through 2025.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has come under fire for Man United's form after a summer in which it signed Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane before sensationally bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League after three losses in their last four games. They're currently atop their Champions League group thanks to late goals from Ronaldo in each of the last three games and have a pivotal match vs. Villarreal on Tuesday in the penultimate game of group play.

If Man United were to make a coaching change, the international break would have been the most sensible time to do so from a ti. Aston Villa swapped Dean Smith for Steven Gerrard (Smith then promptly replaced Daniel Farke at Norwich City), while Newcastle hired Eddie Howe all within the last couple of weeks.

