NBC will remain the Premier League's broadcast home in the United States after winning a competitive bid process by reportedly offering more than $2 billion for the next six years. The Associated Press reports that the deal is for over $2.7 billion. Its previous six-year deal was for $1 billion.

NBC, which has aired Premier League games since 2013 and will now do so through the 2027-28 season, beat out the likes of ESPN and CBS, among other bidders, and will also have exclusive Spanish broadcast rights. ESPN and CBS reportedly made a joint bid, while Fox, Amazon and WarnerMedia were among the six outlets asked to submit second bids last week, according to Sports Business Journal.

“We are delighted to announce our new U.S. broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement. "NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion.

“NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favorite club, week in, week out.

"It’s an exciting time for football in the U.S. and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years.”

The Premier League currently features a number of U.S. internationals, with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Manchester City's Zack Steffen each part of the most recent World Cup qualifying squad. Norwich City's Josh Sargent is also in the U.S. mix, while Fulham, which is currently in the promotion places in England's second tier, employs Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream. There is also U.S.-based ownership at a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The windfall, meanwhile, will be of great relief to the English game after the financial impact of the pandemic.

"Our international and domestic broadcast revenues over the next cycle will give stability and certainty to the game as a whole, which is particularly important as football recovers from COVID-19 losses," Masters said.

While the Premier League remains on NBC, the rest of Europe's "top five" leagues are spread across different outlets in the U.S. ESPN has the rights to the Bundesliga and La Liga, CBS has Serie A and beIN Sports airs Ligue 1. CBS also has the rights to the UEFA Champions League.

“We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League. Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years,” NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said. “This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”

