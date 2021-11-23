First came Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers last week, then PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag today. Now, all eyes and ears will turn to Zinedine Zidane to respond to rumors about the vacant Manchester United job.

Prior to their respective clubs' Champions League matches this week, Pochettino and ten Hag both deflected rumors linking them to the United job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired on Saturday.

"I'm busy with Ajax," ten Hag said during his prematch press conference. "I don't need to talk about other interests, because nobody has contacted me. I don't know the plans and strategies of other clubs, but I do know those of Ajax. We want to win titles this season and our focus has to be firmly on this."

"... It's always nice when you are linked to clubs with this status."

Pochettino, meanwhile, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford since his Tottenham days. Reports across Europe this week have suggested that the Argentine is considering leaving Paris for Manchester at the end of this season, but Pochettino was quick to say he was happy in the French capital.

"We are in a business where the rumours are there, I completely understand, sometimes in a positive or a negative way," Pochettino said at his press conference. "I'm not distracted.

"... I think I was clear. I said to you all that my contract is until 2023. It is this season and one season more. I am really happy at Paris Saint-Germain. That is a fact. The fact is I am happy in Paris."

Ajax, who leads its Champions League group with 12 points, will face Beşiktaş tomorrow while PSG awaits its Wednesday night showdown with Manchester City.

