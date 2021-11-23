Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Reported Manchester United Managerial Targets Comment on Job Opening

Author:

First came Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers last week, then PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag today. Now, all eyes and ears will turn to Zinedine Zidane to respond to rumors about the vacant Manchester United job.

Prior to their respective clubs' Champions League matches this week, Pochettino and ten Hag both deflected rumors linking them to the United job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired on Saturday

"I'm busy with Ajax," ten Hag said during his prematch press conference. "I don't need to talk about other interests, because nobody has contacted me. I don't know the plans and strategies of other clubs, but I do know those of Ajax. We want to win titles this season and our focus has to be firmly on this."

"... It's always nice when you are linked to clubs with this status."

SI Recommends

Pochettino, meanwhile, has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford since his Tottenham days. Reports across Europe this week have suggested that the Argentine is considering leaving Paris for Manchester at the end of this season, but Pochettino was quick to say he was happy in the French capital. 

"We are in a business where the rumours are there, I completely understand, sometimes in a positive or a negative way," Pochettino said at his press conference. "I'm not distracted. 

"... I think I was clear. I said to you all that my contract is until 2023. It is this season and one season more. I am really happy at Paris Saint-Germain. That is a fact. The fact is I am happy in Paris."

Ajax, who leads its Champions League group with 12 points, will face Beşiktaş tomorrow while PSG awaits its Wednesday night showdown with Manchester City.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Eliah Drinkwitz coaching Missouri.
Extra Mustard

Eliah Drinkwitz's Radio Show Jab at Dan Mullen is Hilarious

The two coaches have some history.

Matt Nagy
NFL

Bears' Matt Nagy Focused on Lions, Not Job Status in Wake of Firing Report

Bears coach Matt Nagy denied a report Tuesday that said that he had been informed that Thursday's contest against the Lions would be his last.

Drew Timme (left) and Chet Holmgren
College Basketball

College Hoops Needs Its Showcase Games at Showcase Times

The late tip-off for Gonzaga-UCLA continues an unfortunate trend for the sport’s early marquee showings.

wander-franco-rays
MLB

Report: Rays to Sign Franco to Massive, Multi-Year Deal

The Rays are paying up to keep Wander Franco with the franchise through the 2020s.

NFL's promotion of Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving
Play
NFL

Fans Have a Blast Mocking NFL for Promoting Bears-Lions Thanksgiving Game

NFL fans aren't exactly looking forward to an Andy Dalton–Tim Boyle showdown

Jason Garrett with the New York Giants
NFL

Giants Fire Jason Garrett After Dismal Effort Vs. Bucs

He logged 26 games as New York's offensive coordinator before being fired Tuesday.

Phil Mickelson golfing.
Extra Mustard

Mickelson Has Message for Tiger After His Progress Video

Mickelson has never been the type to back down, and he suspects that Woods is eyeing something of his.

dick vitale
College Basketball

ESPN's Dick Vitale Posts Emotional Tweet Ahead of Return

"When told I had cancer at 82 on Oct, 12 I thought my days behind the mic were over."