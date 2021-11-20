Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Manchester United is in serious doubt after an embarrassing 4–1 loss to Watford on Saturday. And according to The Times, the club has called an emergency board meeting to discuss the manager's compensation package.

Amid a struggle that has seen the Red Devils go winless in six of their last seven Premier League matches, Solskjaer has been on the hot seat for much of this season. But the away loss at newly promoted Watford may have been the tipping point.

"I work as hard as I can, as well as I can,” Solskjaer told the Associated Press after the match. “But at the moment we’re not getting the results so I understand your question. But as I said, I’m not going to discuss that with you here and now.

"We're embarrassed by losing the way we do. Sometimes you’ve got to say sorry. And that was a ‘sorry for the performance.'"

The Times reported that the club's owners, the Glazer family, have told club officials to increase Manchester United's offer to convince former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take over the club. On Thursday, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers shut down rumors linking him to the United job.

Solskjaer, a former Manchester United forward, has led United to only four wins in the club's last 13 games across all competitions. The Norwegian coach has not won a trophy while at Old Trafford, coming closest in last season's Europa League when United lost to Villarreal in the final.

More Soccer Coverage: