Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Manchester United Calls Emergency Board Meeting Over Solskjaer’s Future

Author:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Manchester United is in serious doubt after an embarrassing 4–1 loss to Watford on Saturday. And according to The Times, the club has called an emergency board meeting to discuss the manager's compensation package. 

Amid a struggle that has seen the Red Devils go winless in six of their last seven Premier League matches, Solskjaer has been on the hot seat for much of this season. But the away loss at newly promoted Watford may have been the tipping point.

"I work as hard as I can, as well as I can,” Solskjaer told the Associated Press after the match. “But at the moment we’re not getting the results so I understand your question. But as I said, I’m not going to discuss that with you here and now.

SI Recommends

"We're embarrassed by losing the way we do. Sometimes you’ve got to say sorry. And that was a ‘sorry for the performance.'"

The Times reported that the club's owners, the Glazer family, have told club officials to increase Manchester United's offer to convince former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take over the club. On Thursday, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers shut down rumors linking him to the United job.

Solskjaer, a former Manchester United forward, has led United to only four wins in the club's last 13 games across all competitions. The Norwegian coach has not won a trophy while at Old Trafford, coming closest in last season's Europa League when United lost to Villarreal in the final

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) waits for a serve during her match against Belinda Bencic (SUI) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

Peng Shuai Purportedly in Video From State-Run Chinese Media

This is not the first time that a state-affiliated Chinese media outlet has released information about the missing tennis star.

cj-stroud
College Football

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to C.J. Stroud's Dominant First Half

The Ohio State quarterback threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns on 29-for-31 passing in the first half against No. 7 Michigan State.

Lionel Messi scores for PSG
Soccer

Messi Scores Beauty for First Ligue 1 Goal With PSG

Lionel Messi is finally on the board for PSG in league play, breaking through with a great goal vs. Nantes.

o-hara
Soccer

Spirit Win First NWSL Title on O'Hara's Extra-Time Goal

Kelley O'Hara proved the hero for Washington with her extra-time goal in a win over Chicago.

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touch down with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium.
College Football

Ohio State Embarrasses MSU in Building 49–0 Halftime Lead

C.J. Stroud threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns in the first half.

westbrook-schroeder
Extra Mustard

NBC Sports Boston Takes Shot At Russell Westbrook

Dennis Schröder put up 21 points against the Lakers on Saturday, but NBC Sports Boston stole the show in his post-game interview.

ben-roethlisberger
NFL

Roethlisberger Expected to Start vs. Chargers

The Steelers have activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 list after last week's positive test.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral vs. Kentucky
College Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Announces Saturday Is His Final Home Game

The star-signal caller appears to be headed to the NFL.