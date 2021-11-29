Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
SOCCER
Ballon D'Or Voting Revealed: Order of France Football's 30-Man Shortlist

Author:

The 2021 Ballon d'Or will be handed out in Paris on Monday, where France Football will crown the best men's player in the world and best women's player in the world, in addition to its ancillary honors for the first time in two years.

The 2020 edition was canceled on account of the pandemic, likely robbing Robert Lewandowski of what would have been his first award after a Champions League-winning season with Bayern Munich. The Polish striker is very much in the mix for the 2021 award, though, along with Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi, with the trio considered to be a consensus top three leading up to Monday's reveal of the winner.

France Football is slowly unveiling the top 30 in the men's award voting throughout the course of the day, leading up to the main event in the French capital. Here is the up-to-the-minute order as it is revealed:

29 (tied). Luka Modrić; Croatia, Real Madrid

29 (tied). Cesar Azpilicueta; Spain, Chelsea

26 (tied). Nicolò Barella; Italy, Inter Milan

26 (tied). Gerard Moreno; Spain, Villarreal

26 (tied). Rúben Dias; Portugal, Manchester City

25. Phil Foden; England, Manchester City

24. Pedri; Spain, Barcelona

23. Harry Kane; England, Tottenham

21 (tied). Lautaro Martínez; Argentina, Inter Milan

21 (tied). Bruno Fernandes; Portugal, Manchester United

20. Riyad Mahrez; Algeria, Manchester City

