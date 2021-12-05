Chelsea Wins Women's FA Cup to Complete Domestic Treble

Chelsea won the Women's FA Cup over 14-time winner Arsenal to complete a domestic treble for the first time in club history

Sam Kerr, who is two international goals away from overtaking Tim Cahill as the all-time leading scorer in Australian soccer, scored twice in the second half in a 3–0 win at Wembley Stadium. Fran Kirby scored in the third minute to give the Blues a lead they would never relinquish en route to their third FA Cup.

Chelsea previously won the Women's Super League title—its second straight—and the League Cup this year but had to wait until Sunday after the FA Cup final was delayed due to the pandemic. A 4–0 loss to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final in May denied Chelsea a shot at a legendary quadruple.

"To think we are treble winners, it is an amazing achievement," Emma Hayes said after the game. "You can't ask any more from the players and I am extremely proud of them, the staff and the club.

"We have built this team over a long period of time and I think today we showed why we are champions."

The match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England’s Football Association banned women from playing soccer on league-affiliated grounds after it deemed it “most unsuitable” for them to play the sport. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

