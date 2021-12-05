Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

American Manager Jesse Marsch Leaves RB Leipzig After Four Months

Author:

RB Leipzig and manager Jesse Marsch "have mutually agreed to part ways" just four months into the American coach's tenure.

Marsch originally signed a two-year contract in April to replace Julian Nagelsmann, who joined Bayern Munich. The 48-year-old won two Austrian Bundesliga titles and Austrian Cups in two seasons coaching RB Salzburg before the move to Leipzig.

However, Marsch's success didn't follow him across the border to Germany. RB Leipzig sits in 11th in the Bundesliga table after its third straight league loss on Friday—a 2–1 defeat to Union Berlin that Marsch missed after testing positive for COVID-19.

And with only one win from five in a tough Champions League group (Man City, PSG, Club Brugge) this season, RB Leipzig won't advance to the knockout stages for the first time since 2018/19.

SI Recommends

"I am very grateful to be part of the Red Bull family and to have been given this opportunity," Marsch said in a statement. "Up until the very end, I remained hopeful that after a troubled start to the season and inconsistent performances, we would find more cohesion and stability as a group and turn our fortunes around.

"Unfortunately, we didn't manage to do that—after a discussion with Oliver Mintzlaff, we came to the joint decision to make a change in the coaching position. I keep only positive thoughts in my mind and wish for the club, the team, the staff and all the fans that RB Leipzig finds its way back to its old strengths very quickly and, given the quality in the team and in the club, I am sure that the club will achieve its goals."

Upon Marsch's arrival at the club over the summer, RB Leipzig lost several starters to the transfer market. In total, including the departures of Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern and Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, RB Leipzig earned $123.2 million off player sales this summer while buying six players for $118.3 million, per Transfermarkt

But six losses in the first 14 league games and missing out on the Champions League knockouts proved to be too much for a club that has finished in the top three in the Bundesliga each of the last three seasons and made the UCL semifinals in 2019/20.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy

NFL Bets, Props, Projections and Injuries for Week 13

Khurtiss Perry
College Football

Stars of the Super 7: Recruits to Know Following Alabama High School State Championships

Seven classifications in Alabama crowned a champion during the week and several college football prospects shined along the way

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up against the Tennessee Titans
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Gameday Injury Updates

Cardinals stars Murray, Hopkins may make their returns on Sunday versus the Bears.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Austin Ekeler is poised for another huge week in a battle vs. the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers Elijah Mitchell
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Running Backs

Elijah Mitchell will run all over the Seahawks' struggling defense.

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a backflip while celebrating his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill will look to exploit the Broncos' defense in Week 13.

Brent Venables sits at a podium.
College Football

Sources: Oklahoma Looks to Finalize Deal With Clemson DC Brent Venables for Head Coach Opening

Oklahoma and the Clemson defensive coordinator are reportedly looking to finalize a deal.

A Michigan jersey patch in the Big Ten title game.
College Football

Michigan's Point Total in Big Ten Title Win Honors Oxford High School Victim

"It just kind of gave me chills when I noticed that."