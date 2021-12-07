Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Report: Wave FC Expected to Acquire Alex Morgan in Trade With Pride

Author:

San Diego Wave FC is expected to acquire Alex Morgan in a trade with the Orlando Pride, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan.

Morgan will join the Pride when the trade window reopens on Dec. 17, per Linehan. It's currently unclear what Orlando will receive in return for the USWNT star.

The Wave FC will kick off their inaugural season in 2022, joining Angel City FC in Los Angeles. 10 teams competed in the 2021 season, in which the Washington Spirit won their first league title.

Morgan was traded to Orlando in 2015 after playing for the Portland Thorns. She scored five goals in 2021 as she appeared in her 100th career NWSL match.

