Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revolution's Carles Gil Wins 2021 MLS MVP Award

Author:

The New England Revolution won't lift MLS Cup, but their star playmaker ends 2021 by taking home the league's top individual honor.

Carles Gil was named league MVP on Tuesday following a four-goal, 18-assist campaign that led the Revolution to the best regular season in league history and the Supporters' Shield. Gil won the vote in a landslide, taking in 52% of the vote conducted by media, players and club officials. Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar finished a distant second (11.8%), followed by Seattle's João Paulo (4.9%), Sporting Kansas City's Daniel Salloi (4.73%) and league Golden Boot winner and NYCFC star Taty Castellanos (3.87%).

Gil, who also won the league's Comeback Player of the Year after missing most of the 2020 season with a heel injury, joins Bruce Arena (Coach of the Year) and Matt Turner (Goalkeeper of the Year) as individuals from the Revs to take home awards. Elsewhere across the league, Nashville's Walker Zimmerman won Defender of the Year for a second straight season and LAFC's Cristian Arango won Newcomer of the Year, while FC Dallas's Ricardo Pepi was named the league's best young player, narrowly edging the Revolution's Tajon Buchanan.

Gil's 18 assists were tops in the league, and the Revs can count on the 29-year-old Spaniard being around for a while. He signed an extension through 2024 in May. Gil is the Revolution's first league MVP since 2005, when Taylor Twellman won it.

SI Recommends

Despite their success all season long, Gil and the Revolution will be watching MLS Cup as spectators, as Portland and NYCFC duel for the league's top honors. The Revolution fell to NYCFC in penalty kicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner sit on the bench.
NBA

Report: Pacers Potentially Looking to Rebuild This Season

The Pacers seem as if they could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Mario Cristobal at Oregon.
Extra Mustard

Miami Gave Mario Cristobal a Tiny Jersey at Presser

This is quite a few sizes too small for the former 'Canes offensive tackle.

lebron-vogel
NBA

LeBron on Frank Vogel Criticism: 'Players Have to Do a Better Job'

The Lakers have fallen to seventh in the Western Conference with a 12–12 record.

toronto-raptors-logo
NBA

Unvaccinated Players Barred From Playing in Toronto

The rule will take effect in mid-January.

Oct 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field.
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Dynasty Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, Hold Trade Advice

How should you handle a pair of Packers in their potential final year with the team? And what about the tight ends? Analyzing the dynasty moves to make.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) is guarded by ETSU forward Jaden Seymour (22) in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the ETSU Buccaneers.
Play
Betting

College Basketball Betting Preview: Texas Tech-Tennessee, Villanova-Syracuse

A pair of top-15 teams take the court Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Oklahoma football helmet
College Football

Jake Taylor, Offensive Tackle, Stays Committed to Sooners

"I am still and always will be 100% committed to the University of Oklahoma."

Frank Wilson coaching McNeese State.
College Football

Brian Kelly Lures McNeese State Coach to LSU

He resigned as coach from McNeese State and now returns to LSU where he held several positions in the past.