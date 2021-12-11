NYCFC midfielder Jesús Medina was hit by an object thrown by a fan late in the first half of the MLS Cup final on Saturday against the Timbers in Portland.

As he ran to celebrate Taty Castellanos's 41st-minute goal near the corner flag, Medina fell to the floor after the object appeared to hit his arm. Another object was thrown onto the field as the NYCFC players pleaded with the Portland crowd to stop.

By the end of halftime, the Timbers announced on Twitter that the fan who threw the object had been ejected from the game and banned from Providence Park.

Castellanos, who won the MLS Golden Boot with 19 goals on an assist tiebreaker over D.C. United's Ola Kamara, scored the opening goal when he headed a free kick across goal and off the far post.

NYCFC is seeking its first MLS Cup title while the Timbers are looking for a repeat of its 2015 triumph. Saturday's final is the first time that Portland has hosted the MLS Cup.

