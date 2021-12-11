With NYCFC just seconds away from an MLS Cup title, Providence Park erupted as the Portland Timbers scored a dramatic, stoppage-time equalizer to force extra time in the MLS final.

Timbers forward Felipe Mora played the hero in the fourth minute of stoppage time, finding himself in the right place at the right time as desperation won out amidst the chaos in the NYCFC box.

The Chilean striker simply waited as a blocked shot ricocheted right to him inside the area. Mora calmly slotted it home and ran to the corner flag, holding his face in disbelief as the stadium shook in celebration.

Mora's goal is the latest-recorded goal in regulation in MLS Cup final history, and the celebrations were short-lived, as the match went to penalty kicks, where NYCFC prevailed in the shootout, 4–2, to clinch the first title in club history.

Mora's moment did not come without controversy. After the final whistle of regulation, NYCFC players pleaded with the referee, calling for a foul to be called on Portland's Larrys Mabiala after the center back rose above the fray to chest a ball down, possibly elbowing an NYCFC defender, just before the goal. VAR neglected to review the incident.

NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos scored the opening goal when he headed a free kick across goal and off the far post in the 41st minute. In the ensuing celebration, NYCFC midfielder Jesús Medina was hit by an object thrown by a fan.

The Timbers later confirmed on Twitter that the fan had been ejected from the game and banned from Providence Park.

