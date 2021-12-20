Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Publish date:

CBS to Air Six Champions League Round-of-16 Matches on Broadcast TV

Author:

Six Champions League round of 16 matches, including both home and away PSG-Real Madrid and Liverpool-Inter fixtures, will air on CBS's main TV channel this winter. 

The round-of-16 fixtures were announced—twice—earlier this month after UEFA's first draw was nullified after Manchester United was erroneously drawn with a team from the same group and left out of Atlético Madrid's pot.  

While a redo of the draw might have deprived fans of a Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi showdown in the original PSG-Manchester United fixture, CBS will still show Messi on its main channel for the first knockout game when PSG faces off against Real Madrid on Feb. 15. CBS will also broadcast the return fixture on March 9. 

Along with both Liverpool-Inter fixtures on Feb. 16 and March 8, CBS will also show the Chelsea-Lille first leg on Feb. 22 and the Atlético Madrid-Manchester United first leg on Feb. 23 on broadcast television. 

Meanwhile, the Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City, RB Salzburg-Bayern Munich, Villarreal-Juventus and Benfica-Ajax fixtures will be shown on streaming service Paramount+.

Here is the full English-language schedule for the Champions League round of 16 (all times ET): 

Tuesday, Feb. 15:
PSG vs. Real Madrid, CBS/Paramount+, 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City, Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16:
Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, CBS/Paramount+, 3 p.m.
RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich, Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22:
Chelsea vs. Lille, CBS/Paramount+, 3 p.m.
Villarreal vs. Juventus, Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23:
Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United, CBS/Paramount+, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Ajax, Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8: 
Liverpool vs. Inter Milan, CBS/Paramount+, 3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg, Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9:
Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, CBS/Paramount+, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15: 
Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid, Paramount+, 4 p.m.
Ajax vs. Benfica, Paramount+, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16:
Lille vs. Chelsea, Paramount+, 4 p.m.
Juventus vs. Villarreal, Paramount+, 4 p.m.

