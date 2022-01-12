Weston McKennie's first club goal since October came on a big stage for Juventus.

The U.S. men's national team midfield star headed Juve into the lead in the Italian Supercoppa on Wednesday, nodding down Alvaro Morata's cross in the 25th minute of the match pitting the reigning Serie A and Coppa Italia champions against one another.

McKennie, whose last goal in any competition came for the U.S. vs. Mexico in World Cup qualifying, is looking to win the trophy for a second straight year, but that quest got a bit more difficult when Lautaro Martinez equalized for Inter from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

Nevertheless, the goal continues a rich run of form for McKennie, who will look to carry it into World Cup qualifying later this month for the U.S.'s matches against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.

The SuperCoppa could be Juventus's best shot at silverware this season. The club sits in fifth place in Serie A, 11 points behind Inter, having played a game more. Juve is alive in the Champions League round of 16, where it'll face Villarreal, and it is also defending its Coppa Italia title, with round-of-16 match vs. Sampdoria set for Jan. 18.

