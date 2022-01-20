Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Arsenal Makes Transfer Bid for U.S., Revolution GK Matt Turner

Matt Turner's rise over the last few years has evidently caught the eye of the scouting department at Arsenal.

The New England Revolution and U.S. men's national team goalkeeper is reportedly the subject of a transfer bid that could see him cross the Atlantic and head to the Emirates in the January transfer window, according to ESPN. Arsenal's bid is said to be in the same range as the $7.5 million Manchester City paid in 2019 for Zack Steffen, Turner's top competition for the starting U.S. job.

Turner was undrafted out of Fairfield University and was first given a chance in New England under former U.S. goalkeeper Brad Friedel in 2018 before cementing his rise with an MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award under Bruce Arena in 2021. He started the U.S.'s first five World Cup qualifiers before playing second fiddle to Steffen. Prior to that, he backstopped the U.S. to the Concacaf Gold Cup title, winning Golden Glove honors as the best goalkeeper in the competition. 

The strongest argument Turner had going for him was that he was playing regularly in MLS while Steffen is largely a backup in the Premier League. With Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal's established No. 1, Turner could suddenly find himself in a similar situation to Steffen as both vie for a place in the U.S. lineup (German international Bernd Leno is also on the books at Arsenal but has been linked with a move away). That aspect of a move abroad, to Arsenal or anywhere else, isn't lost on Turner. Following the U.S.'s 1–0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last month, in which Turner earned his ninth clean sheet of 2021, a USMNT single-year record, he was asked about any ambition he might have to test himself overseas in the coming year.

SI Recommends

"I always want to be able to challenge myself at the highest level I possibly can," Turner said. "Right now, it's not so easy, given COVID and the way the markets have been trending the last few seasons. It's been tough for goalkeepers to get moves. So I understand, I'm 27 and it's something that I really want to do and really want to accomplish. At the same time, going into a World Cup year, you have to play smart. Going overseas and getting into a situation where maybe I'm not playing, or maybe I don't adapt well to being in a foreign country before a World Cup might be challenging. There's a lot of things I can take from [the U.S.] and apply with the Revolution for the rest of 2022, and then going into a World Cup, after a World Cup, we can revisit. But next 12 months, next four months, next whatever, if it make sense I would love to."

Should the Revolution accept the bid and the transfer be completed, he'll be accelerating that timeline considerably. And the U.S. could find itself in a position where its top two goalkeepers are not guaranteed starter's minutes for their clubs in the final months of World Cup qualifying.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVfebMAG3
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin Is Focused on the Process

After the sudden death of her father, and faced with the crushing weight of expectations, the dominant skier of her generation has recalibrated her idea of Olympic success heading into Beijing.

Concacaf will have VAR for the rest of World Cup qualifying
Soccer

The Case for Adding VAR in the Middle of World Cup Qualifying

Concacaf played the first eight matchdays of World Cup qualifying without the VAR safety net, but that'll change for the final two windows—and it's the right move.

Liam McNeeley
Play
College Basketball

The Liam McNeeley Blog: No. 1 Team, New Interest from Duke and Alabama, 4.1 GPA and More

McNeeley is having a dominant sophomore season which has college coaches coming in droves.

leonard-fournette-buccaneers
NFL

Fournette Returns to Practice, Status Uncertain for Sunday

Will one of Tom Brady's top weapons return for the divisional round?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA

NBA Fines Kyrie Irving After Incident With Cavaliers Fan

Irving had some choice words for a fan in Cleveland during a game this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Betting

NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview: Rams-Buccaneers

Analysis and a best bet for Sundays Rams-Buccaneers divisional round matchup.

stephen-a-smith
Play
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams Get Heated During Kyrie Irving Debate

Smith gives masterful performance during fiery debate over Nets star

Aug 20, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (59) scores after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.
Play
MLB

Five Players Who Should Be Traded After MLB Lockout Ends

They don’t have a clear path to playing time with their current teams, but they could be valuable on another club.