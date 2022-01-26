It has been an intense week for U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin—for both club and country.

The 28-year-old right back had his contract with Galatasaray terminated by mutual consent, the Turkish club announced Wednesday, two days after Yedlin was supposed to arrive in national team camp ahead of three World Cup qualifying matches. Ice storms in Istanbul caused massive travel delays, and Yedlin got caught up in them, having his arrangements to link up with his countrymen in Columbus, Ohio, delayed. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said that Yedlin was due to join camp on Wednesday, the eve of a qualifier against El Salvador at the Crew's Lower.com Field.

While it appears Yedlin will be able to play some role for his country over the next three matches, what's next for Yedlin on the club level remains to be seen. He has been linked with a return to MLS seven years after departing the Seattle Sounders for Tottenham. Inter Miami, which has the top pick in the MLS Allocation Order that's designed for players of Yedlin's stature (returning U.S. national team players and/or players who have previously left MLS for transfer fees of over $500,000), has reportedly been in the mix, while Hull City in England's second tier has also reportedly been tied to the player.

With Yedlin now out of contract and a free agent, his acquisition would not require a transfer fee. He moved to Galatasaray last February, leaving a year into his two-and-a-half-year deal with the club. Prior to going to Turkey, Yedlin had featured for Newcastle for more than four years, finding a long-term home on Tyneside after spending time on loan from Tottenham at Sunderland.

There is ample cover at right back in the U.S. camp, with Sergiño Dest, Reggie Cannon and Brooks Lennon all currently in Columbus.

