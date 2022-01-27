Skip to main content
Daily Cover: A Will and a Weah
LIVE: USMNT Hosts El Salvador to Resume World Cup Qualifying

The U.S. men's national team is hitting the home stretch of World Cup qualifying, with the road to Qatar going through Columbus, Ohio, yet again in Thursday's Concacaf Octagonal bout vs. El Salvador.

Columbus has long been a spiritual home for the U.S. men, and its Lower.com Field served as the site of an October triumph over Costa Rica. Now, under frigid conditions, it'll be the locale for the U.S.'s return match vs. La Selecta, which held the Americans to a 0—0 draw to open qualifying on Sept. 2.

Since then, El Salvador has mustered just five points in the subsequent seven matches, while the U.S. has risen to second in the Concacaf table, positioned well to qualify for the World Cup—provided it takes care of business at home.

The U.S. will look considerably different than the group that fought through the hostile conditions of Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador nearly five months ago. For example, its entire starting front line—Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Konrad de la Fuente—is not part of the current group, with Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah available for selection this time around and Ricardo Pepi and Jesús Ferreira among the choices at center forward. The latter somewhat surprisingly was given the start over the new Augsburg signing Thursday night.

The U.S. continues its qualifying campaign Sunday in Canada before wrapping up the window next Wednesday in Minnesota against Honduras. Given that road matches in Mexico and Costa Rica—two places the U.S. has never won in World Cup qualifying—are on the docket for March, it's imperative for the U.S. to bank as many points as it can this window.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here is the U.S.'s lineup for the night:

