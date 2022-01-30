Skip to main content
LIVE: USMNT, Canada Battle for Top Spot in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Table

The U.S. men's national team and Canada are both on course to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but before either can begin preparing for the heat of Qatar, they'll have to tame the cold and disadvantageous conditions of Hamilton, Ontario.

The top two teams in Concacaf's qualifying table meet at Tim Hortons Field, where frigid and icy conditions and a narrow, turf field add to the intrigue in Sunday's qualifying match, the 10th out of 14 for both sides. Entering the day, Canada tops the table, a point ahead of the U.S. and two points clear of Mexico. The top three teams at the end of the Concacaf Octagonal automatically qualify for the World Cup, while fourth place goes into an intercontinental playoff for one final berth.

Both sides are missing key players. Canada superstar Alphonso Davies is out as he recovers from myocarditis following a case of COVID-19, while U.S. winger Tim Weah was not permitted to enter Canada due to his vaccination status. U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen is also out, having not yet joined the team as he battles back tightness suffered at Man City.

In their previous matchup in qualifying, Canada held the U.S. to a 1–1 draw in Nashville. Brenden Aaronson scored the opener in the 55th minute, but Cyle Larin equalized seven minutes later, off an assist from Davies, who was sensational on the night before exiting with an injury. Larin and Canada's Jonathan David are tied for the scoring lead in the Octagonal, with each having four goals.

Aaronson assumed Weah's place on the wing in the U.S. lineup, which featured two other changes: Gyasi Zardes in for Jesús Ferreira at striker, and Miles Robinson replacing Walker Zimmerman at center back. For a second straight qualifier, Ricardo Pepi, the breakout star at forward in the fall, remained on the bench.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

The U.S. closes the winter qualifying window in St. Paul, Minn., against Honduras on Wednesday, while Canada heads to Central America to face El Salvador.

