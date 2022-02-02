Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Who Will Step Up as the USMNT's Top Forward?
Who Will Step Up as the USMNT's Top Forward?

DeAndre Yedlin Returns to MLS With Inter Miami

After a January transfer window featuring numerous young U.S. players leaving MLS for Europe, one veteran who was in those shoes seven years ago is coming back.

DeAndre Yedlin has signed with Inter Miami, rejoining MLS after leaving his native Seattle for Tottenham to embark on the chapter of his career abroad. Following stints with Spurs, Sunderland, Newcastle and Galatasaray, he is signed with Miami through the 2025 MLS season, with a club option for '26. Miami was able to sign Yedlin via the MLS allocation order, which is reserved for select U.S. men's national team players, select U.S. youth national team players and players who have previously left MLS for a transfer fee of over $500,000. With Miami using its place, FC Cincinnati rises to the first position.

As for Yedlin, who is currently with the U.S. as it closes the penultimate World Cup qualifying window in Minnesota, he joins a Miami project that is in its third year and has struggled to get going from a competitive standpoint. It made the expanded playoffs in the pandemic-altered 2020 season with a 7-13-3 record (it was routed in the play-in round by fellow expansion side Nashville SC) and missed out on the postseason in 2021. Yedlin, who has eight assists in his 71 caps for the national team, had his contract with Galatasaray terminated last week, allowing him to join Phil Neville's side on a free transfer.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to bring a player of the quality of DeAndre to Inter Miami. He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster,” said Miami sporting director Chris Henderson, who reunites with Yedlin after the two worked together in Seattle. “He’s a well-rounded right back who likes to get up and down the pitch and has proven himself in MLS, the Premier League, the Süper Lig, and at the international level, and we look forward to seeing him help us succeed now at Inter Miami.” 

SI Recommends

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a call in the first quarter against the New York Knicks.
NBA

NBA Trade Deadline: Five Trades Worth Discussing

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, here are some deals that would shake things up.

AP22032352971729
Podcasts

How Will China Deal With Potential Protests at the Olympics? SI Weekly Dives In

SI Weekly host John Gonzalez discusses what the Beijing Olympics will be like for athletes and host country China. Plus, and exclusive interview with Michael Vick.

jason licht
NFL

Buccaneers General Manager Addresses Team‘s Future at QB

Jason Licht is leaving no stone unturned as Tampa looks for Tom Brady’s replacement.

Jalen Green playing for the Rockets.
NBA

Jalen Green Reportedly Headlines Slam Dunk Contest Participants

The Rising Star participants were also officially released.

dCOValmichaels_H
Play
NFL

Super Bowl LVI Is Likely Al Michaels’s NBC Swan Song—and His Last Game on TV

The legendary NFL broadcaster goes deep on his career. But is he headed to Amazon Prime? He prefers not to use periods.

lincoln-riley
College Football

Inside Lincoln Riley’s Landscape-Shifting Move to USC

With his quarterback Caleb Williams and other playmakers in tow, Riley isn’t in Los Angeles for a rebuild. He’s there to win now.

washington helmet
Play
NFL

Washington Announces Name Change to Commanders

The franchise revealed its new name after months of build-up and two years of being known as the Washington Football Team.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers acknowledges the crowd after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 37-10.
Play
NFL

Business of Football: The End of Green Bay’s Rodgers Era Is Near

Brett Favre’s drawn-out departure from the Packers provides a few clues that his successor will part ways with the franchise this offseason.