Report: Trinity Rodman Signs $1.1 Million Contract, Biggest in NWSL History

If it wasn't already clear, the NWSL has anointed Trinity Rodman as its next star.

Just one full year into her NWSL career, Rodman has signed a new four-year contract with the Washington Spirit. According to The Washington Post, it's reportedly worth $1.1 million, making it the biggest contract in league history. 

The daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, the 19-year-old forward had a standout rookie season that made her first name just as notable as her last.

After the pandemic canceled her freshman season at Washington State, Rodman was selected with the second pick in the 2021 NWSL draft despite zero college experience. The selection turned out to be a franchise-altering move, kicking off a season that ended in the club's first NWSL title.  

“People are always going to—especially people who don’t know me and are new to the soccer world—see Dennis Rodman’s daughter,” Rodman told The Washington Post. “It comes with the name, but I definitely achieved what I wanted and [put out] the message I wanted, being so young, being a woman, being in the soccer world.”

After becoming the youngest player in league history, Rodman logged seven goals and seven assists in all competitions to earn her NWSL Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year honors. 

Even more impressive was that Rodman and the Spirit were able to win the league title while navigating a turbulent 2021 season off the field. In September, a league investigation ended with the club firing manager Richie Burke over allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. Meanwhile,  players made a united call for majority owner Steve Baldwin to sell his stake to co-owner Y. Michele Kang—a move that was recently approved by the NWSL board.

The upcoming NWSL season will begin with the Challenge Cup on March 19, and by then Rodman is expected to have her first senior U.S. women's national team cap. All in all, it's been a banner 13 months on all fronts for the NWSL star from her initial selection to a record-setting contract. 

“We’re excited to re-sign Trinity and continue to support her development as a player,” Spirit president Ben Olsen said in a statement. “She has accomplished a great deal early in her career and our focus is to provide the right environment for her to reach her potential.”

