Jozy Altidore's next career stop appears to be New England.

The veteran U.S. men's national team forward is reportedly on the verge of signing a three-year deal with the Revolution, according to Marc Stein, bringing an end to his time with Toronto FC and having him leave one of his former U.S. national team coaches (Bob Bradley) for another (Bruce Arena). The Athletic reports that the deal is contingent on Altidore and TFC agreeing to a buyout of his current contract, which is expected to happen. Altidore will not be a Designated Player in New England, according to ESPN, with his salary being bought down with allocation money.

Now 32, Altidore last played for the U.S. in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup final. He was called into and participated in U.S. camp in January '21 but left before a friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago over a minor injury. He hasn't been called back since, despite the U.S.'s need over time at center forward. He has 115 caps in his international career, and his 42 goals are third-most in USMNT history behind Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan.

His club career has sputtered in recent years, too. After helping lead Toronto FC to the MLS Cup title in 2017—he was named MVP of the final—Altidore has managed 24 goals in the four seasons that followed, years marred by injury and a conflict with TFC management. Last year, amid a rift with then-manager Chris Armas, Altidore had to train on his own for nearly two months before being welcomed back to the club.

He appears to be getting a fresh start in New England, where star forward Adam Buksa has been the subject of transfer interest, Arena confirmed recently. He'll be joining a team that was the highest-scoring club in MLS last season and features one of the league's elite playmakers in Carles Gil. He'll also join Sebastian Lletget as U.S. internationals making the move to New England this winter following the midfielder's departure from the LA Galaxy. It'll be Altidore's second major life change this winter after he married tennis star Sloane Stephens last month.

