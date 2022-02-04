Skip to main content
Manchester United Knocked Out of FA Cup in Stunning Home Loss to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough stunned the soccer world on Friday as the club sent Manchester United out of the FA Cup in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

The win by Middlesbrough came after 120 minutes of regular and extra time that left the score knotted up at one goal apiece.

Jadon Sancho started off the scoring for United, as his goal in the 25th minute past Middlesbrough goalie Joe Lumley gave Manchester United a 1–0 lead that they would take into the break.

The lead for Manchester United was relinquished in the 64th minute when Middlesbrough’s Matt Crooks equalized on a controversial goal that appeared to hit the hand of Duncan Watmore, who assisted the scoring effort. By rule, because Watmore was not the goalscorer, the goal was upheld. 

After 30 minutes of extra time, the contest moved to penalty kicks, where both sides sent home the first seven shots. After Lee Peltier scored the eighth penalty for Middlesbrough, Anthony Elanga sent his kick from the spot over to crossbar to send United home in a shocking upset loss.

With the loss, Manchester United extends its trophy drought, the last win being the 2017 Europa League. They’ll now have to wait a little bit longer to break the streak after Friday night’s shocker.

