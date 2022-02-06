Leicester City Fan Runs on Pitch, Attacks Nottingham Forest Players After Goal
Leicester City was eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and frustration in the crowd spilled over to the pitch in the 61st minute.
A goal from Djed Spence extended Nottingham Forest’s lead to 4–1, and as he celebrated with teammates, they were attacked by a spectator that ran onto the pitch.
Security quickly escorted the fan out of the stadium, though the initial lapse in protection marks a second dose of embarrassment for Leicester City after a disappointing performance. Leicester City and Manchester United have now both been eliminated in the FA Cup by teams from a lower division, with Middlesbrough defeating Man U on Friday.
