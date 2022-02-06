Leicester City was eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and frustration in the crowd spilled over to the pitch in the 61st minute.

A goal from Djed Spence extended Nottingham Forest’s lead to 4–1, and as he celebrated with teammates, they were attacked by a spectator that ran onto the pitch.

Security quickly escorted the fan out of the stadium, though the initial lapse in protection marks a second dose of embarrassment for Leicester City after a disappointing performance. Leicester City and Manchester United have now both been eliminated in the FA Cup by teams from a lower division, with Middlesbrough defeating Man U on Friday.

More Soccer Coverage: