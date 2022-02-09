Nine U.S. women’s national team stars penned a letter to United States Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone and candidate/former president Carlos Cordeiro concerning Washington Post reporter Molly Hensley-Clancy’s Tuesday report concerning allegations against former Red Stars coach Rory Dames.

The ex-coach was accused by former youth players of sexual, verbal and emotional misconduct in the 1990s and 2000s.

“U.S. Soccer had the obligation to protect its players—yet it stood by as abuse continued to occur unchecked,” the players wrote. Pertaining to Dames and the multiple NWSL coaches accused of abuse over the last year, they alleged that the USSF “failed to do the bare minimum—to keep us and the young girls who play in the youth leagues safe.”

Christen Press, Crystal Dunn, Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Samantha Mewis, Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn all signed the letter, writing “on behalf of thousands of little girls across our country who play in youth leagues, to demand full transparency and accountability in addressing these systemic problems.”

The players went on to pose a series of questions to Cone, who agreed in October 2021 to not only investigate the reported conduct but also release the results and steps forward.

“Where are the results of the investigation that you are spending USSF time and resources conducting? Has the investigation being conducted by [former Attorney General Sally] Yates yielded any of this information that players are forced to report to the media because you have not released the information or taken any action related to it? Do players experience fear of continued reprisals and retribution from USSF? Most importantly, what steps will you take to make sure that every girl and woman can play soccer safely in the USSF and the NWSL?”

There were multiple allegations reported against Dames, including physical abuse (at least one instance was documented in a 1998 police report) and more than a dozen former youth players saying he was verbally and emotionally abusive toward them as teenagers. One woman said Dames groomed her from 14 on and used his power against her when she went pro.

Press said in a previously filed formal complaint about Dames, which was obtained in the fall by The Post, saying “I was terrified of what Rory would do and say if he found out this was something I’d said. And then I was made to feel by U.S. Soccer that I was in the wrong, there was nothing to report, and that this was acceptable.” Press played for Dames for four seasons with Chicago.

Dames resigned in mid-November, hours before multiple allegations of emotional and verbal abuse were made public. He was one of four NWSL coaches to be dismissed because of misconduct allegations. Ex-league commissioner Lisa Baird also resigned last year after sidestepping pleas to reopen an investigation against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

“For years, you allowed coaches and owners to rampantly abuse players,” the USWNT stars wrote in their letter, calling for the release of the full findings and USSF commit to institutional reforms. “This unchecked and unpunished power endangered the safety, well-being, and the careers of far too many women and girls.

“We suffered so that you could protect your bottom line.”