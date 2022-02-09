Switzerland national team star Xherdan Shaqiri joined the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, with the veteran signing a Designated Player contract set to run through 2024. The Fire reportedly paid $7.5 million to Ligue 1’s Lyon in order to land Shaqiri.

“We're extremely pleased to formally welcome Xherdan Shaqiri to the Fire,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “Xherdan is a game-changing player and someone who will bring joy to our supporters and the city of Chicago. As one of the most accomplished Swiss athletes of his generation, Xherdan joins us at a very important time for the club and fully believes in what we are aiming to accomplish. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Chicago very soon.”

Shaqiri, 30, has played for seven professional franchises since 2007. He spent four years with Bayern Munich in 2012–15 before a brief stint with Inter Milan. Shaqiri has since played for Stoke City, Liverpool and Lyon, tallying 36 goals over the last decade in club matches since leaving Basel for Bayern. He has been part of Switzerland's last three World Cup qualifying squads and could be in frame for a fourth, with the Swiss already having qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

The Fire enter 2022 looking to end a four-year postseason drought.

