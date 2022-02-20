New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore scores hat trick of own goals vs. U.S. Women’s National Team

In Sunday afternoon’s SheBelieves Cup match between New Zealand and the United States Women’s National Team, New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore pulled off an extremely rare feat.

She scored a hat trick.

But not just any hat trick.

A hat trick of own goals.

Goal No. 1

Goal No. 2

Goal No. 3

Moore deserves credit for always being around the ball, but this has to be chalked up to nothing more than very bad luck. It’s not every day that world-class players score a hat trick of own goals during a contest.

Unfortunately for New Zealand, this put the United States well on their way to a victory in Sunday’s match.

