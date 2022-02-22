Dušan Vlahović didn't waste any time in his long-awaited Champions League debut, scoring just 32 seconds into the first leg of the round of 16 against Villarreal.

The Serbian striker was the most expensive signing of the winter transfer window, arriving from Fiorentina for a reported €75 million ($85 million) fee. And on Tuesday, he did what Juve brought him in to do: score on the biggest stage.

The 22-year-old forward had not scored for Juventus since his club debut two weeks ago, but wasted no time at the Estadio de la Cerámica as some fans were still finding their seats.

Taking a long pass from beyond the center circle, Vlahović deployed the ball deftly off his chest in full stride and surprised his defenders by dispatching a quick shot across goal.

According to Squawka, Vlahovič's strike was the fastest debut Champions League goal, edging Andreas Moller's mark of 37 seconds in 1995.

It's not the first rapid-fire debut goal in the competition this season. Ajax's Sébastien Haller scored just 67 seconds into his Champions League debut this season, the first of his four goals in his debut. Haller later went on to set a Champions League record by scoring more goals (nine) in his first five matches than any player in the competition's history.

With his goal, Vlahović also joined esteemed company in David Trezeguet and Alessandro Piero by scoring in his Champions League debut for Juventus. The young star is second in Serie A with 18 goals this season between Fiorentina and Juventus.

