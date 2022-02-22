Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watch: Juventus's Vlahović Scores 32 Seconds Into His Champions League Debut

Dušan Vlahović didn't waste any time in his long-awaited Champions League debut, scoring just 32 seconds into the first leg of the round of 16 against Villarreal. 

The Serbian striker was the most expensive signing of the winter transfer window, arriving from Fiorentina for a reported €75 million ($85 million) fee. And on Tuesday, he did what Juve brought him in to do: score on the biggest stage. 

The 22-year-old forward had not scored for Juventus since his club debut two weeks ago, but wasted no time at the Estadio de la Cerámica as some fans were still finding their seats. 

Taking a long pass from beyond the center circle, Vlahović deployed the ball deftly off his chest in full stride and surprised his defenders by dispatching a quick shot across goal.

SI Recommends

According to Squawka, Vlahovič's strike was the fastest debut Champions League goal, edging Andreas Moller's mark of 37 seconds in 1995. 

It's not the first rapid-fire debut goal in the competition this season. Ajax's Sébastien Haller scored just 67 seconds into his Champions League debut this season, the first of his four goals in his debut. Haller later went on to set a Champions League record by scoring more goals (nine) in his first five matches than any player in the competition's history. 

With his goal, Vlahović also joined esteemed company in David Trezeguet and Alessandro Piero by scoring in his Champions League debut for Juventus. The young star is second in Serie A with 18 goals this season between Fiorentina and Juventus.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron rodgers (5)
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers and Panchakarma, Explained

The Packers quarterback introduced the football world to Panchakarma during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

By Nick Selbe
Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Rodgers Happy Packers Bringing Back Tom Clements as QB Coach

The two worked together for 10 years in Green Bay.

By Joseph Salvador
President Joe Biden speaks about the importance of infrastructure funding in Pittsburgh
Soccer

Biden Congratulates USWNT on ‘Long Overdue’ Equal Pay Victory

U.S. Soccer and the U.S. women’s national team players resolved a class-action equal pay lawsuit Tuesday, ending a nearly six-year battle for wage equality.

By Daniela Perez
freddie freeman
MLB

Report: ‘Growing Belief’ Freddie Freeman Leaves Braves After Lockout

The five-time All-Star and 2020 NL MVP is reportedly looking elsewhere after spending the first 12 years of his career in Atlanta.

By Nick Selbe
Aaron Rodgers smiling while playing the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Explains Gratitude-Filled Instagram Post

The Packers’ quarterback said he has yet to make a decision on his future.

By Joseph Salvador
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Play
NBA

Redick Criticizes Williamson’s ‘Lack of Investment’ in Pelicans

His comments come after the New Orleans forward failed to reach out to new teammate CJ McCollum.

By Zach Koons
The USWNT reached a settlement with U.S. Soccer
Soccer

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Settlement Is About Righting Wrongs, Repairing Relations

A landmark agreement is the beginning of the end of the animosity between the U.S. women and the federation that they have been at odds with for multiple years.

By Avi Creditor
Naasir Cunningham
Play
College Basketball

The Naasir Cunningham Blog: Duke and Georgia Offers, State Title Dreams, Kevin Durant

Cunningham picked up a follow from Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant after multiple dominant showings this season.

By Naasir Cunningham