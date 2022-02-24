Skip to main content
Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden Refuse to Play World Cup Qualifying Playoffs in Russia

The Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden soccer federations have issued a joint statement saying they will “not consider traveling to Russia” for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers given the current conflict in Ukraine. 

On March 24, Russia and Poland are set to meet in Moscow as part of the new UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff format that features three four-team brackets for the region's final three World Cup berths in Qatar. The winner of Russia-Poland will go on to face the winner of Sweden vs. Czech Republic with a spot in the World Cup on the line. 

And if Russia wins its semifinal against Poland, that critical match for a trip to Qatar is also set to take place in Moscow. 

“Based on the current alarming development in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation, the Football Associations of Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic express their firm position that the playoff matches to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for 24 and 29 March 2022, should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement read. 

”The signatories to this appeal do not consider travelling to Russia and playing football matches there. The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations.”

The federations also called for FIFA and UEFA “to present alternative solutions regarding places where these approaching playoff matches could be played.”

Said FIFA in a statement: “FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts. Violence is never a solution and FIFA calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue. 

“FIFA also continues to express our solidarity to the people affected by this conflict. Regarding football matters in both Ukraine and Russia, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation and updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers will be communicated in due course.”

Ukraine will also be participating in an elimination World Cup playoff against Scotland on March 24 and, if it wins, against the winner of Wales vs. Austria. Both games for Ukraine would be on the road. 

The Champions League final could also be impacted due to the escalation in Ukraine. On Thursday, The Associated Press reported that UEFA has decided to move this year's final from St. Petersburg due to the ongoing conflict, with a decision set to be taken on Friday. 

