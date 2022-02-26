Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Christian Eriksen Plays in First Match Since Last Year's Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen, who collapsed from cardiac arrest during the Euros last summer, received a standing ovation in his first game back Saturday.

Eriksen subbed in at the 52nd minute of Brentford vs. Newcastle for his first action in eight months.

Everyone in the stadium, from the fans to the broadcast, understood the magnitude of Eriksen’s substitution in this game.

When Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark’s first Euro match vs. Finland in July, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen had to resuscitate him on the field.

“He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest,” Boesen said at the time, after Eriksen was transferred to the hospital. “How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know.”

SI Recommends

The match was initially suspended due to the medical emergency, but was resumed under two hours later when the Danish team confirmed Eriksen was stable at the hospital.

In an interview last month, Eriksen expressed his gratitude to everyone who wished him well.

“All the fans who’ve sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers, or who’ve come up to me on the street, both in Italy and in Denmark, I thank them all for the support,” Eriksen said in Danish.

Eriksen signed with Brentford during the Winter Transfer Window. While he missed Denmark’s run to the Euro semifinals last year, Eriksen said his goal is to play in the World Cup for his country.

Denmark has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94)) as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
NFL

Report: Packers Restructure Contract of David Bakhtiari

Green Bay continued to create cap space for 2022 on Saturday by restructuring the contract of left tackle Bakhtiari.

By Mike McDaniel
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey
NBA

Daryl Morey Happy with James Harden’s 76ers Debut

Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations was impressed with Harden’s quick adjustment to the team.

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas carries the ball.
NFL

Saints Restructure Michael Thomas Deal, Hinting at 2022 Return

New Orleans converted a large portion of the receiver’s 2022 salary to a signing bonus.

By Zach Koons
Jerry Jones
NFL

Jerry Jones Addresses $2.4 Million Cheerleader Settlement

Jones publicly explained why the team decided to settle on the voyeurism allegation against a former team executive.

By Daniel Chavkin
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson
NBA

Mitchell Robinson’s Father Found Safe After Two Weeks

The Knicks center’s father went missing on Feb. 11, but was found on Feb. 25.

By Madison Williams
Suni Lee Auburn University gymnast
College

Suni Lee Earns First Perfect Collegiate Score

Lee also made history for debuting the Nabieva at the meet on Friday.

By Madison Williams
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during a press conference.
College Football

Sankey: ‘Didn’t Communicate Effectively’ During OU, Texas Additions

The conference’s commissioner fessed up to one mistake that he made when working to add the two football powerhouses.

By Zach Koons
Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

Poland Players Refuse to Play World Cup Qualifier vs. Russia

Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczęsny went on social media to explain their decision to refuse playing Russia next week.

By Daniel Chavkin