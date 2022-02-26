Christian Eriksen Plays in First Match Since Last Year's Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen, who collapsed from cardiac arrest during the Euros last summer, received a standing ovation in his first game back Saturday.

Eriksen subbed in at the 52nd minute of Brentford vs. Newcastle for his first action in eight months.

Everyone in the stadium, from the fans to the broadcast, understood the magnitude of Eriksen’s substitution in this game.

When Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark’s first Euro match vs. Finland in July, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen had to resuscitate him on the field.

“He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest,” Boesen said at the time, after Eriksen was transferred to the hospital. “How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know.”

The match was initially suspended due to the medical emergency, but was resumed under two hours later when the Danish team confirmed Eriksen was stable at the hospital.

In an interview last month, Eriksen expressed his gratitude to everyone who wished him well.

“All the fans who’ve sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers, or who’ve come up to me on the street, both in Italy and in Denmark, I thank them all for the support,” Eriksen said in Danish.

Eriksen signed with Brentford during the Winter Transfer Window. While he missed Denmark’s run to the Euro semifinals last year, Eriksen said his goal is to play in the World Cup for his country.

Denmark has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More Soccer Coverage: