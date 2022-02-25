Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Christian Eriksen to Make Brentford Debut Eight Months After Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen will make his Premier League debut for Brentford on Saturday against Newcastle.

It will start a remarkable chapter in the Danish international's career just eight months after his harrowing collapse from cardiac arrest at the Euros in Denmark's first game of the tournament. 

“[He] will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch—he will get his debut tomorrow,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said in his pre-match press conference. “That will be amazing. It’s a big day definitely for all of us but especially Christian and his family when he walks onto that pitch, and for me personally as well. For anyone involved in football that saw what happened, it's another of these reminders that we are privileged to do what we do and be alive.

”… The key thing is that everything has been checked. All good, there's zero chance that something could happen, and him and his family is aligned that he should play football, so that's very important.”

Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, which left him unable to play in Serie A with Inter Milan to due Italian health regulations. After training with Ajax and Odense Boldklub, the 30-year-old midfielder signed with Brentford during the winter transfer window on a free transfer after receiving a call from Frank, his former coach in the Denmark youth system.

SI Recommends

The former Spurs star has made his goals clear: After missing most of Denmark's storybook run to the Euro semifinals while in the hospital last summer, Eriksen said he wants to play in the 2022 World Cup

Eriksen has already played in two friendly matches behind closed doors—and earlier this week he notched two assists against Rangers.

While at Spurs, Eriksen was named to the PFA Team of the Year in 2017-18, and he has also been named Danish Football Player of the Year four times throughout his career. 

Brentford, meanwhile, could use the spark Eriksen is capable of providing. The club has not won in its last eight games in all competitions, and its last Premier League win came against Aston Villa on Jan. 2. The Bees currently sit in 14th on 24 points; however, they have played more games (26) than any team below them in the table. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mike-trout
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Contact Batting Average Explained

A better metric for projecting a player's batting average.

By Shawn Childs
Manchester United has a new CEO
Soccer

Manchester United Ends Sponsorship with Russian Aeroflot

The decision comes a day after the United Kingdom banned Aeroflot from entering.

By Madison Williams
seimone-augustus-my-story-lead
WNBA

Finding My Purpose, On and Off the Court

In 2021, four-time WNBA champion Seimone Augustus retired from the league and signed on as an assistant coach with the Sparks. The reset has given the 37-year-old star a chance to reflect on her career and her continued role as an activist for various communities, both in and outside of basketball.

By Seimone Augustus
wladimir-klitschko
Boxing

Eight Thoughts on the Klitschkos, Chris Colbert and More

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko’s bravery for Ukraine, Colbert’s life-changing car crash and more thoughts from the boxing world.

By Chris Mannix
dCOVmilesbridges_H
Play
NBA

How Miles Bridges Put Himself in Perfect Position

After a momentous summer, the Hornets’ star forward has never had a better chance to be rewarded on and off the court.

By Rohan Nadkarni
marvin-lewis
NFL

Marvin Lewis on the Brian Flores Lawsuit and the Future of Black Coaches, Including Himself

In a wide-ranging interview, the former Bengals coach weighs in on the state of coaching, and what can be done to address persistent diversity issues.

By Jon Wertheim
bahia
Soccer

Brazilian Club Wins After Bomb Explosion Injures Three Players

Bahia said a homemade explosive detonated inside the team’s bus Thursday before its Copa do Nordeste match.

By Associated Press
The UEFA Champions League trophy
Soccer

UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia to Paris

The move comes after ongoing escalation of military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman