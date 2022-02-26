Skip to main content
Poland Players Refuse to Play World Cup Qualifier vs. Russia Next Month

The Poland national soccer team is refusing to play in their World Cup qualifier match vs. Russia amid the crisis in Ukraine, and the players are supporting the decision.

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski posted on Twitter why he agrees with coach Cezary Kulesza that it is the “right decision” to back out of any games vs. Russia.

“It is the right decision!,” he said. “ I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening.”

Polish goalie Wojciech Szczęsny also expressed his support for the decision, explaining why supporting Ukraine in this crisis is personal to him.

“My wife was born in Ukraine, there is Ukrainian blood running through the veins of my son, part of our family is still in Ukraine, a lot of my workers are Ukrainian and they’re all great people,” Szczęsny said. “Seeing the suffering on their faces and fear for their country makes me realise I can’t stand still and pretend that nothing has happened.”

Szczęsny added that, while it’s an honor for him to represent Poland, he cannot in good conscience play on the same field as Russia right now.

“I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values and principles of Russia! I refuse to stand on the pitch, wearing the coulours of my country and listen to the national anthem of Russia! I refuse to take part in a sporting even that legitimases the actions of the russian government.”

Earlier in the week, Poland crafted a joint statement with Sweden and the Czech Republic, asking that there not be any games played in Russian territory.

Poland’s match vs. Russia was scheduled to take place on March 24 in Moscow, with the winner facing the winner of Sweden vs. Czech Republic. Had Russia beaten Poland, they would have also hosted the final match in Moscow.

