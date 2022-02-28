After handing over “stewardship and care” of Chelsea last week amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly involved in peace talks between the two nations, according to a report from The Athletic.

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukranian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since,” a spokesperson for Abramovich told The Athletic. “Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement.”

Abramovich’s decision to step aside as Chelsea owner follows discussions that took place in British parliament last week. Labour MP Chris Bryant called for Abramovich to be barred from owning Chelsea due to the ongoing conflict.

Abramovich has denied close ties to Putin and Russia.

