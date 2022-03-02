Premier League Denounces Russia, Outlines ‘Show of Solidarity’ for Ukraine

The Premier League has announced the measures clubs will take during Gameweek 28 to show support for Ukraine, while also condemning Russia’s invasion.

For the 10 games between Saturday and Monday, all club captains will wear armbands in Ukrainian colors. There will also be a moment of silence before kickoff while messages of support will appear on advertising boards and screens in stadiums.

“The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend,” the league announced in a statement.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support.”

The league also said that its logo will reflect the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the upcoming weekend.

There are three Ukrainian internationals in the Premier League: West Ham midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko, Manchester City wingback Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Last week, Zinchenko directed a death wish toward Russian president Vladimir Putin, where he wrote, “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club. Everton also cut sponsorship ties with Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov on Wednesday.

