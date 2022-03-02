Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Premier League Denounces Russia, Outlines ‘Show of Solidarity’ for Ukraine

The Premier League has announced the measures clubs will take during Gameweek 28 to show support for Ukraine, while also condemning Russia’s invasion.

For the 10 games between Saturday and Monday, all club captains will wear armbands in Ukrainian colors. There will also be a moment of silence before kickoff while messages of support will appear on advertising boards and screens in stadiums. 

“The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend,” the league announced in a statement

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support.”

The league also said that its logo will reflect the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the upcoming weekend. 

SI Recommends

There are three Ukrainian internationals in the Premier League: West Ham midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko, Manchester City wingback Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko. 

Last week, Zinchenko directed a death wish toward Russian president Vladimir Putin, where he wrote, “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club. Everton also cut sponsorship ties with Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov on Wednesday.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Giants running back Devontae Booker runs against the Chiefs defense.
NFL

Giants Release Veteran Running Back Devontae Booker

The 29-year-old had one year left on his deal with New York.

By Zach Koons
Adam Cole poses in the ring during a match on Rampage
Play
Wrestling

Adam Cole Ready for Main Event ‘Pressure Cooker’

Six months after his AEW debut, the former NXT champion is eager to add to his title collection.

By Justin Barrasso
Roy and Wanda Williams
College Basketball

Roy Williams’s Wife Stopped Him From Working With Bob Knight

Wanda Williams was not thrilled about her husband working with Knight.

By Wilton Jackson
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, applauds beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the end of the 2018 World Cup final.
Soccer

EA Sports to Remove Russian Teams From Products

The video game franchise also voices support for Ukraine.

By Joseph Salvador
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) leaps over Baylor Bears cornerback Raleigh Texada (13) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Draft: Top Wide Receiver Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

Georgia's George Pickens isn't at the top of most draft lists, but don't be surprised if he becomes a fantasy sleeper.

By Matt De Lima
Tiger Woods at the 2020 Masters.
Golf

Tiger Woods Details the Greatest Round He’s Ever Played

The round came early in his career, a week before his star-making performance at the 1997 Masters.

By Dan Lyons
abramovich1
Play
Soccer

Abramovich Announces Decision to Sell Chelsea

The Russian oligarch said the move comes in “the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners.”

By Andrew Gastelum
Suns guard Devin Booker looks on during a game against the Jazz.
NBA

Devin Booker Enters COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

The Suns star last played on Sunday against the Jazz.

By Zach Koons