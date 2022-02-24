Ukrainian wingback Oleksandr Zinchenko did not hold back when it came to addressing Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday in the aftermath of Russia's invasion on his native country.

Zinchenko, who plays for Manchester City, posted a picture of Putin on his Instagram story with the following translated caption, per The Independent: “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

The story was later deleted, although according to The Times, Zinchenko says that Instagram removed the post. His previous post from earlier in the day about Ukraine has not been removed.

”The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country,” Zinchenko wrote. ”I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colors I defend in the international sports arena. A country we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.”

Zinchenko arrived at Manchester City in 2016 from Russian side Ufa for a reported £1.8 million ($2.2 million). Prior to his year at Ufa, the 25-year-old was a part of Ukrainian power Shakhtar Donetsk's academy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic jointly announced their refusal to play any upcoming World Cup qualifying playoff matches in Moscow and called on FIFA and UEFA to move them from Russia.

Ukraine is also set for an elimination World Cup playoff against Scotland on March 24. If it defeats Scotland, Ukraine will face the winner of Wales vs. Austria with a place in Qatar at stake. Both qualifiers for Ukraine would take place away from home.

The Champions League final is also in focus, with UEFA reportedly set to remove it from its planned location of St. Petersburg as a result of the conflict. Zinchenko and Man City reached the final last season.

More Soccer Coverage: