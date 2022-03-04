Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Chinese Broadcasters to Pull Premier League Coverage Over Pro-Ukrainian Messages

iQIYI, the rights holders of Premier League broadcasts in China, will not show matches this weekend due to the league's plans to show messages of support for Ukraine, according to the BBC

On Wednesday, the Premier League announced that all club captains will wear armbands in Ukrainian colors this weekend while games will also feature a moment of silence before kickoff along with messages of solidarity on advertising boards and screens in stadiums.

The Premier League declined to comment on the broadcasting situation in China, a known geopolitical ally of Russia, 

“The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend,” the league announced in a statement on Wednesday.

SI Recommends

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support,” the league's statement continued.

According to The New York Times' Tariq Panja, La Liga has taken a different approach in order to not upset its Chinese rights holders. The Spanish league will reportedly exclude any anti-war, pro-Ukrainian content from its broadcast in China while other global broadcasts will go ahead unchanged.  

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Evan Neal speaks at the NFL combine
Play
NFL

SI:AM | Five Guys at the NFL Combine You Need to Know About

Keep an eye on these prospects as the draft moves closer.

By Dan Gartland
Katie Meyer playing for Stanford.
Soccer

Katie Meyer’s Parents Confirm Stanford GK Died By Suicide

Her parents confirmed the cause of death during an appearance on “TODAY.”

By Madison Williams
Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine in 2015 US Open
Tennis

Ukrainian Tennis Player Sergiy Stakhovsky Joins Army

The now retired ATP Tour winner left his wife and three kids to fight for his home country.

By Madison Williams
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Play
Betting

NFL No. 1 Draft Pick Future Odds: Alabama's Evan Neal Leads Linemen-Heavy Field

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to the No. 1 draft pick, but the Jaguars are open to trading the pick.

By Jennifer Piacenti
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA

Why the Zion-less Pelicans Have Reason to Be Optimistic

New Orleans doesn’t have its franchise player, but CJ McCollum and a surprise starting lineup are finding success.

By Michael Pina
corbin-burnes-opener
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: AL / NL Auction Pitchers Strategy

Have a plan for how you want to spend on closers and aces before your auction begins.

By Shawn Childs
Jabari Parker and Coach K
Play
College Basketball

The Best of Sports Illustrated’s Coach K Coverage

Relive the Duke legend’s greatest teams and most compelling profiles.

By SI Staff
dCOVtitoortiz_H
MMA

Inside Tito Ortiz’s Tumultuous Term Governing His Hometown

During his long career in the UFC, Tito Ortiz never seemed particularly interested in politics, but in 2020 he became a conspiracy monger and mayor pro tempore of his hometown, Huntington Beach. Chaos ensued.

By Jon Wertheim and Josh Gross