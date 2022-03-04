iQIYI, the rights holders of Premier League broadcasts in China, will not show matches this weekend due to the league's plans to show messages of support for Ukraine, according to the BBC.

On Wednesday, the Premier League announced that all club captains will wear armbands in Ukrainian colors this weekend while games will also feature a moment of silence before kickoff along with messages of solidarity on advertising boards and screens in stadiums.

The Premier League declined to comment on the broadcasting situation in China, a known geopolitical ally of Russia,

“The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend,” the league announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support,” the league's statement continued.

According to The New York Times' Tariq Panja, La Liga has taken a different approach in order to not upset its Chinese rights holders. The Spanish league will reportedly exclude any anti-war, pro-Ukrainian content from its broadcast in China while other global broadcasts will go ahead unchanged.

