Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer spoke on Today on Friday, sharing that Meyer died by suicide earlier this week.

Although circumstances were unclear, her parents, Steve and Gina Meyer, speculated that a recent situation at school could have played a role in their daughter's death. It appears Meyer was facing a possible disciplinary action that Stanford had informed her of via email.

“Katie, being Katie, was defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action),” Steve Meyer said.

“We have not seen that email yet,” Gina Meyer said. “She had been getting letters for a couple months. This letter was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something. This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something.”

Apart from what Katie Meyer’s parents shared on Friday, no other information regarding the situation is available at this time.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was found dead in her dorm room on Tuesday, with the news being released on Wednesday.

“The last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare, and you don’t wake up from it,” Gina Meyer said. “So it’s just horrific.”

