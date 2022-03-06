USMNT, Juventus Star Weston McKennie To Miss Rest of Season With Fractured Foot

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the rest of the Serie A season with a foot injury, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri announced Sunday.

McKennie, who is also a member of the U.S. men’s national team, has not played since suffering a fractured left foot in Juventus’ UEFA Champions League match against Villareal on Feb. 22. He is expected to return in time for the start of next season.

The 23-year-old had already been ruled out of the USMNT’s final three World Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin March 24. McKennie scored one goal in three appearances for the U.S. men’s national team this year.

Currently ranked second behind Canada in the CONCACAF standings, the U.S. will face Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica without the young star as it looks to secure a Top-3 finish and an automatic World Cup berth.

Juventus, Serie A’s fourth-best club, has won three straight since losing McKennie last month, including a 1–0 finish on Sunday against Spezia Calcio. The win moved Juventus (15-8-5) six points above fifth-place Atalanta B.C. ahead of the club’s match versus 15th-ranked Sampdoria next week.

McKennie concludes his second season under Allegri with three goals scored in 20 Serie A match appearances, and zero goals scored in six Champions League appearances.

More Soccer Coverage:

• Charlotte Breaks MLS Attendance Record in First Game

• U.S. Soccer Narrowly Votes to Stay the Course, Avoid an Uncomfortable Transition

• Soccer Teams Across U.S. Post Tributes for Stanford GK Katie Meyer