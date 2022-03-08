Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Reports: Ukraine’s March World Cup Qualifying Playoff vs. Scotland Postponed

The upcoming World Cup qualifier between Scotland vs. Ukraine has been postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple reports. 

Scotland was set to host Ukraine on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal with the victor facing the winner of Wales vs. Austria. According to BBC Scotland’s Chris McLaughlin, the qualifier is now expected to take place during the following international window June.  

Last week, Ukraine appealed to FIFA to postpone the fixture due to the current crisis. Ukraine and Scotland are also slated to meet June 7 in the UEFA Nations League as part of four games Ukraine has scheduled that month. 

The World Cup draw is scheduled to take place April 1 in Doha, Qatar, but two national teams already won’t have their spot secured until the intercontinental playoffs in June. 

SI Recommends

Ukraine has only qualified for the World Cup once in its history as an independent nation recognized by FIFA. That was in 2006, when it lost to eventual champion Italy in the quarterfinals. 

According to ESPN, most of the Ukrainian team has remained in the country during the war, while more than half of its most recent squad plays for domestic clubs in Ukraine. 

Last week, FIFA and UEFA banned Russia and Russian-based clubs from their respective competitions. However, Russia is currently appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Russia was due to play Poland in another of UEFA’s three four-team qualifying playoff brackets. Poland has been given a bye to the final against either Sweden or Czech Republic, pending CAS’s decision.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA

The Nets Are Running Out of Time

Very little has gone right for Brooklyn this year. Can Kevin Durant and Co. turn things around before it is too late?

By Chris Herring
Colby Covington throws a punch
Play
Wrestling

UFC Star Colby Covington Would ‘Love to Cross Over’ to WWE

‘After my career with the UFC is done, WWE is something I’d love to dabble in.’

By Justin Barrasso
davante adams
NFL

Report: Packers to Use Franchise Tag on WR Davante Adams

After making quarterback Aaron Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history, Green Bay is making sure his favorite target is back for 2022.

By Nick Selbe
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the field during pregame prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Aaron Rodgers Staying With Packers

Rodgers reportedly signing the most lucrative deal in NFL history is good news for fantasy managers.

By Michael Fabiano
Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers with the 76ers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rivers: Simmons Should Get Tribute Video in Return to Philly

The 76ers are set to host the Nets on Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Team USA center Brittney Griner and WNBA All Star forward Jonquel Jones eye the ball during a fourth quarter jump ball in the WNBA All Star Game.
Play
WNBA

Report: ESPN Launching Women’s Fantasy Basketball for 2022 Season

The new addition to ESPN’s fantasy lineup is expected to debut in April.

By Zach Koons
calvin-ridley
Play
Extra Mustard

A One-Year Suspension for Calvin Ridley Is Absurd

Calvin Ridley’s suspension is nothing but optics for the NFL.

By Jimmy Traina
ukraine-pl
Soccer

Premier League Removes Coverage From Russian TV

The league canceled the rights deal with Russian broadcast partner Rambler that was set to expire at the end of the season.

By Andrew Gastelum